Viral Olympian Loses University Job and Turns to Exclusive Content Creation for Fans

At the Paris Olympics, the internet found its newest obsession: a viral Olympian who divided the world and dominated every screen. Two years after a performance that earned her zero points, the Olympian, nicknamed ‘Raygun’, has swapped her sport for another.

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Rachael Gunn has turned to content creation, creating an account on the celebrity platform Cameo. The platform allows fans to buy exclusive, customized, and personalised video messages from their favourite celebrities, with the prices varying. Raygun charges $94 per video and has received rave reviews.

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“Whether it’s a milestone birthday, an anniversary, or a long-awaited reunion, make it unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind Cameo video from Raygun,” the statement on the website says.

“Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request, especially for celebrations like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties that call for a good laugh. No matter the occasion, the video will be yours to keep – share the fun and relive the moment for years to come.”

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Gunn went viral at the 2024 Paris Olympics when her breaking performance scored zero points. Online bullies and critics targeted her, and fans questioned her qualifications. That fame, however, got Raygun a lot of support. From Olympians to the breaking community and more, all came to her defense in the aftermath.

Yet Raygun announced her retirement from breaking, citing social media hate as her main reason. That saw her return to her main role as a lecturer at Macquarie University. She’d been working at the university while competing since completing her undergraduate degree in 2017.

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Yet, she was forced to take voluntary redundancy in February. Her redundancy had nothing to do with her viral performance or her fame. Instead, it was simply part of the broader cuts to the art department, per Vice Chancellor Bruce Dowton.

“A number of things were taken into account as we move towards proposing changes … funding model changes, regulatory environment, international student downturn and so on – but also the reality that the demand for courses in the Faculty of Arts has changed,” Dowton said, as per The Sydney Herald.

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Rachael Gunn hasn’t been unemployed since. According to reports, Gunn has been active in various projects, including public speaking, since then. Furthermore, before she lost her job, Gunn launched a website in April 2025 to book speaking engagements. According to the website, the 38-year-old touches on topics such as mental health, navigating online attention, and more.

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It added another source of income for her following the redundancy. Yet, while Gunn has largely stayed away from the spotlight since her Olympic performance, she finally let loose.

Rachael Gunn takes a swipe at the state of education in Australia

Like many, Rachael Gunn’s love for dance began in childhood. She danced jazz, tap, and ballroom before discovering breaking through her husband. However, while she started competing in the early 2010s, Gunn put it on hold to finish her PhD.

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She eventually turned to lecturing as a source of income, working at Macquarie University’s Faculty of Arts in Sydney. However, her love for dance never faded, as Gunn’s focus was on breakdancing, street dance, youth culture, gender in politics, and hip-hop. Yet, after budget cuts in her department, she took voluntary redundancy only because she was concerned.

“We need to have a serious conversation about higher education in this country. I’m very worried for my colleagues. I don’t think that things are getting better for them,” Gunn told the Sydney Morning Herald.

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This comes on the back of her redundancy, which followed the AFR (Australian Financial Review) reporting a decline in student numbers. That has forced several universities to make budget cuts across their departments, with several hit hard. The Macquarie Arts department was the latest, and Gunn was among those let go in the latest round.

However, some do share Gunn’s concern for the future, with Dr Sarah Kaine calling them “sham redundancies.” Yet, for Gunn, the redundancy marked the end of her time inside the classroom, but she’s found another way. Because while “Raygun” went viral for the wrong reasons, she’s now using that same spotlight to help fund her future.