Vladyslav Heraskevych’s Faces Another Setback After IOC Ban In Fight At Milan Winter Olympics

“An Olympic medal would be huge… Since my childhood, it’s my big dream,” said Vladyslav Heraskevych, the 27 year old Ukrainian skeleton racer as he prepared for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Having qualified through strong performances on the World Cup circuit, he was considered one of the athletes most capable of challenging for a medal. But just before he could take the track… Heraskevych faced a setback!

Heraskevych was barred from competing just before his race after he refused to remove a custom “helmet of remembrance.” The helmet featured images of more than 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches who were killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and he wanted to wear it during competition as a tribute.

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and sport’s governing bodies said that showing images of the war dead on competition gear was a breach of Olympic rules which prohibit political or protest messages on the field of play. Undeterred… Heraskevych took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting his disqualification to be revoked or, at the very least, be granted a controlled run.

He insisted he had “not violated any rules.” It was just a way to honor memory and respect. On Friday, after an urgent hearing in Milan, CAS dismissed his appeal.

“We confirm that freedom of expression is permitted at the Olympics, but not at the competition venue,” said CAS Secretary-General Matthieu Reeb. “The judge considered both sides and made a decision in line with IOC guidelines.”

The IOC stated that the helmet violated the Olympic Charter’s requirement for political neutrality, which forbids political or other messages during competition. “The court sided with the IOC and upheld the decision that an athlete could be disqualified from the Olympic Games without actual misconduct, without a technical or safety threat, and before the start,” wrote Yevhen Pronin, Heraskevych’s attorney.

Even after the ruling, Heraskevych stood by his decision. “CAS has failed us. We will consider our next steps,” he said.

For him, the issue went beyond personal ambition. It was about honoring the many Ukrainian athletes and sports figures who will never have the chance to compete again. Although he remains barred from competing for now, he has already gained a strong network of supporters ready to defend him.

Heraskevych’s Olympic tribute sparks global backlash against IOC ban

The IOC’s decision drew widespread criticism internationally. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the ban unacceptable, saying, “The truth cannot be inconvenient, inappropriate or called a ‘political demonstration at a sporting event.’ It is a reminder to the whole world of what modern Russia is. And this is what reminds everyone of the global role of sports and the historic mission of the Olympic movement itself – it is all about peace for the sake of like.”

In recognition of his courage, Zelensky later awarded Heraskevych the Order of Freedom. The helmet itself was created by Ukrainian artist Iryna Prots, who described Heraskevych’s tribute as “a great act of heroism.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also condemned the IOC saying it “has banned not the Ukrainian athlete, but its own reputation” and calling the decision “a moment of shame.” He stressed that Heraskevych’s helmet was just a tribute, not a political statement. As he said, “There is nothing wrong with that under any rules or ethics.”

Even the leaders in Lithuania joined the criticism. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called the IOC’s action “despicable” and argued that paying respect to fallen athletes should be protected…not penalized.

This growing international backlash hinted that the story was far from over, with debates about the role of expression at the Olympics.