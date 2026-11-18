Back in 1998, Todd Kress was coaching Fairfield University’s women’s volleyball team when a former player accused him of assaulting her in a hotel room after an NCAA tournament match. The woman said she remained silent at the time because she feared losing her athletic scholarship. Years later, however, she decided to report the alleged incident to San José State University in October 2024, when Kress was coaching there. She hoped the university would take her concerns seriously, particularly those involving the safety of its female athletes. But she says her questions went unanswered. Now, newly obtained emails offer a closer look at how SJSU handled her complaint.

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On November 4, SJSU Vice President for People and Culture Harly Neumann responded to the former player’s renewed request for information. Neumann confirmed that SJSU had reviewed the complaint and followed its established procedures. However, she said the alleged 1998 incident fell outside the university’s authority to take further action because it happened at Fairfield, long before Kress joined SJSU in 2023.

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In her email, Neumann explained that the university’s authority was limited to incidents within its own educational programs and activities. She wrote that the allegations “fall outside the scope of the university’s ability to take further action.”

Neumann also explained that SJSU had discussed the matter with the woman’s attorney in 2024 and raised the possibility of pursuing a formal process through Fairfield. According to Neumann, the attorney indicated that such a process had already been pursued. SJSU also stressed that it still had a responsibility to consider information that could affect its current student-athletes.

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In her email, Neumann said SJSU would “always act promptly” to address concerns involving its students and athletics programs, including by providing additional safety and supportive measures when needed. However, the former player says the response did not explain what the university had actually done after receiving her warning.

Her renewed request came after she learned about a lawsuit filed by former SJSU associate head volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose in October 2026. Batie-Smoose accused Kress of intimidation, harassment, and retaliation. The former Fairfield player said some of the allegations reminded her of her own experience and raised further questions about how SJSU had handled her complaint.

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On October 29, she contacted SJSU athletic director Jeff Konya again, asking whether Kress had been interviewed, whether officials had tried to corroborate her account, whether they considered her allegations credible and whether any action had followed her original report. She followed up on October 30 and November 1 after receiving no acknowledgment.

The former player made clear that she was not asking SJSU to determine what happened at Fairfield in 1998. “I am not asking SJSU to adjudicate 1998. I am asking why a warning submitted through proper channels, out of concern for other women, remains without meaningful answers,” she wrote.

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She also questioned whether SJSU had considered her account alongside other complaints involving Kress. “I understand SJSU cannot adjudicate what happened at Fairfield. But the email also acknowledges a responsibility to consider information relevant to the safety of its current student-athletes and promises to ‘always act promptly.’ It does not say what that meant in practice,” she wrote.

Emails obtained by OutKick also provide a clearer picture of how SJSU initially handled the complaint in 2024. Konya received the woman’s allegations on October 24. Former interim Title IX officer Peter Lim subsequently communicated with her and met with her. In a November 7, 2024 email, Lim acknowledged her concerns about the safety of SJSU’s volleyball players and said the university was evaluating the information to determine its next steps. The woman says she never received an explanation of what the review concluded or whether any action followed.

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In July 2026, SJSU denied two public records requests seeking correspondence and investigative records related to its handling of the allegations. The university cited privacy protections and attorney-client privilege. Those denials do not establish whether SJSU conducted an investigation or what conclusions it may have reached.

Fairfield University has also addressed the matter after being contacted by OutKick. The university said it “unequivocally condemns s**ual assault, s**ual violence, harassment, and all forms of s**ual misconduct,” adding that such behavior has no place at Fairfield or in any community. It also reaffirmed its commitment to addressing misconduct through established procedures and within the parameters of applicable law, including Title IX. However, Fairfield declined to comment on specific Title IX cases or employment matters and did not say whether it had investigated the former player’s allegation.

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The former player said she had no firsthand knowledge of Kress’s interactions with SJSU athletes or employees. She said her reason for reporting the alleged incident was concern for the women currently playing under his authority. In her statement to OutKick, she wrote, “When women’s warnings are compartmentalized, accountability disappears. These questions deserve public scrutiny.” Her concerns about the safety of SJSU athletes also connect to another controversy that had already brought Kress under public scrutiny.

Former Assistant accuses SJSU coach of favoring transgender player amid team controversy

In 2024, Kress became part of a national dispute over transgender athlete Blaire Fleming’s participation on SJSU’s women’s volleyball team. The situation drew national attention as some players raised concerns about fairness, safety, and the university’s handling of the matter. Kress, who coached Fleming, also faced allegations from his former associate head coach Melissa Batie-Smoose, who claimed that he gave Fleming preferential treatment and treated other players differently when they raised concerns.

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According to Batie-Smoose’s court filings, she learned about Fleming’s transgender identity after joining the coaching staff in January 2023. She alleged that Kress gave Fleming special privileges that other players did not receive and failed to hold her to the same team rules. One incident she described took place during the team’s October 2024 trip to play Colorado State. Batie-Smoose claimed Fleming left the team hotel without permission, despite instructions to remain there. When she questioned Kress about the situation, he allegedly told her, “I’ll handle this.”

The controversy became more difficult for the team after teammate Brooke Slusser raised concerns about Fleming. According to Batie-Smoose’s account, players were informed about Fleming’s transgender identity by Kress and university administrators. She alleged that players were warned that discussing the issue could violate university policy and Title IX rules. Some athletes were concerned about competing against Fleming, while Slusser became one of the players publicly associated with the dispute. The situation attracted national attention, and several opposing teams refused to play SJSU during the 2024 season.

Batie-Smoose also accused Kress of mistreating her after she raised concerns about the team’s handling of the situation. In her lawsuit, she claimed that he mocked her political beliefs in front of players. She also alleged that he reacted negatively when she expressed religious objections to a transgender athlete competing on the women’s team. In another incident, she claimed Kress followed her into her office, closed the door, cornered her, and shouted at her. She further alleged that he excluded her from meetings and reduced her coaching responsibilities.

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Batie-Smoose filed a Title IX complaint with SJSU in October 2024. She later accused the university of retaliating against her. According to her lawsuit, SJSU suspended her after she made her complaint public and eventually decided not to renew her coaching contract. The university cited concerns involving confidential student information and other workplace complaints. Batie-Smoose disputed those explanations and argued that she had been treated differently from Kress.

The dispute also reached the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. In January 2026, the office issued findings that identified Title IX violations in SJSU’s handling of the volleyball programme and its response to complaints. The findings also raised questions about the university’s treatment of Kress and Batie-Smoose. Batie-Smoose later relied on the findings in support of her claims that the university had treated the two coaches differently. However, SJSU’s university system disputed the federal findings and challenged the investigation’s conclusions.

Batie-Smoose filed another lawsuit in October 2026, accusing Kress and university officials of intimidation, harassment, and retaliation. These remain allegations and have not been established through a final court judgment. Kress continues to serve as SJSU’s women’s volleyball head coach.