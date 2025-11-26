Weather Fears Force the 2026 Winter Olympics to Change the Flame Ceremony for the First Time in 58 Years

With less than 100 days to go, excitement for the 2026 Winter Olympics continues to ramp up. Not just for the sporting spectacle of it all but for some historic moments: The UNGA has adopted the Olympic truce resolution, emphasizing how the Games serve as a strong symbol of unity, especially in a world that often feels divided. But even with all the careful planning in place, there’s been a hiccup in the flame ceremony, leading to another historic change.

According to Xinhua News Agency, this year marks the first time in 58 years that the sacred flame-lighting ceremony will be moved indoors, all because of a heavy rain forecast in Ancient Olympia – something we haven’t seen since the 1968 Grenoble Winter Olympics. Though the backup flame used during the dress rehearsal was lit outside like always, everything else was moved indoors.

Artemis Ignatiou, the choreographer for the lighting ceremonies, shared that her team had been gearing up for months to perform outdoors. They adapted swiftly to the new plan, using the backup flame that was lit by concentrating the rays of the sun with a concave mirror during a short moment of sunlight the day before. Even though they moved the event from the old temple to the nearby Archaeological Museum, she was clear that the symbolism of the practice was still just as strong.

“Above all, it is the Olympic ideal that unites Ancient Olympia, Greece, and the entire world, sending a message of peace at a time when the call for truce is urgently needed,” Ignatiou said. The flame is now lit and ready to go on an exciting journey that really highlights the unifying spirit of the Olympics.

Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lights the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 26, 2025.

So, after a short round in Greece, the flame is set to make its way to Italy for the torch relay on December 4th, kickstarted by Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis.

It’s going to be quite the journey, spanning 63 days and 12,000 kilometers through all 110 Italian provinces, with roughly 10,000 torchbearers before it reaches the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan for the opening ceremony.

Around 10,000 torchbearers will carry it along the way, leading up to the big moment at Milan’s San Siro Stadium for the Opening Ceremony on February 6, 2026. But you know what? The excitement is just as strong over there across the Atlantic.

The American contingent gears up for the Winter Olympics

About 91 American athletes from six different sports are gearing up to represent Team USA at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding some veteran comebacks and the emergence of new talent.

The excitement is building for star skier Lindsey Vonn, who’s making an impressive Olympic comeback after taking nearly a half-decade break. Vonn, thinking about her success on the familiar Cortina track, opened up about her mindset, saying:

“I remember standing at the starting gate and I kept telling myself, ‘You can do this, you can do this, you can do this.’ I have always kept saying that to myself. It’s almost become a meditation. I’m going to be saying that to myself a lot.”

Beyond individual athletes, the excitement is being amplified from unexpected sources, with rapper Flavor Flav joining as the official hype man and sponsor for the USA Bobsled and Skeleton teams. “My mission is to be their official hype man and push them into the direction of getting those medals. I’m trying to set the trend to bring more sponsors into the Olympics,” Flav said.

With a mix of experienced champions, exciting new stories, and special support, Team USA is all set for a much-anticipated appearance in Italy.