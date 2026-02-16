What Had Happened to Alysa LIU? Why Did She Retire? Everything You Should Know About Her Retirement and Comeback

The 2026 Winter Olympics saw several cases of medal breaks. While some incidents were treated as lighthearted events extending across social media platforms, others turned out to be concerning as well. One of the most controversial cases happened with the American figure skater Alysa LIU. While her decision to retire at age 16 was quite early despite the early success at age 13, she rolled it back to plan a return.

But why did she plan on marking an end to her career at a young age? Here’s everything to know about the young champ’s story.

How did Alysa Liu retire? What was the reason for it? All to Know

The history of the Olympics has seen many surprising stories, but one of the most remarkable moments came when a 13-year-old athlete stunned the world with her excellence. Alysa Liu became the youngest U.S. women’s national champion at just 13, achieving something no one expected at such a young age. Her fearless skating and confidence made her an instant star. However, what shocked fans even more was not her early success but the sudden decision to retire at just 16.

Alysa Liu is a figure skater from Oakland, California, in the United States. She was known as a child prodigy and rose quickly through the ranks of figure skating. She competed at the national and international level while still in her early teens. Liu became famous for landing difficult jumps and showing great maturity on the ice. She represented the United States at major competitions, including the Olympics, and became one of the brightest young talents in the sport.

However, in April 2022, Alysa Liu shocked the skating world by announcing her retirement at 16. She explained that she had achieved her goals and wanted to move on with her life. “I have no regrets. I’m sure it would be the opposite, if I stayed in skating.” She also revealed how intense the sport had been, saying skating “takes up your whole life” and that there were “many, many times when I didn’t enjoy it.”

Her retirement happened suddenly after the 2022 Winter Olympics. She announced it publicly and stepped away from competition to explore life beyond skating.

What Made Her Make a Comeback? Know the Story Behind Alysa Liu’s Return

Alysa Liu’s comeback story saw an emotional moment at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she returned from retirement and helped Team USA win Olympic gold. Alysa Liu had retired in 2022 at just 16 years old because she felt she had achieved her goals and wanted to live a normal life. However, during this span, she started missing the sport as it was her passion. After nearly two years off, she decided to step back with a fresh mindset, eventually winning the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships.

Following the win, she admitted to experiencing the excitement and thrill of competing and winning. “I’m not going to lie, this is an insane story. I don’t know how I came back to be World Champion,” Liu said.

Her biggest comeback moment came at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Liu delivered a strong short program score of 74.90 points, finishing second in the women’s short program of the team event. Her performance played a key role in helping the United States secure the gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event.

Her score of 74.90 was only about 4 points behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who scored 78.88 and finished first in that segment. Despite finishing second individually, Liu’s performance gave Team USA crucial points that helped them win the overall gold medal. “I want people to see everything about me,” she said, making it clear inspiring people is still a goal for her.