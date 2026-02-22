What Happened at Handover to French Alps at Milan Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

ANTHONY ALBANESE OLYMPIC FLAG BEARERS DINNER, A general view during the Prime MinisterÕs Olympic and Paralympic Dinner at the Lume in Melbourne, Saturday, June 29, 2024. The 25 Australians who have led the country as Flag Bearers at Summer Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS have been honoured with a special tribute at the Prime MinisterÕs Olympic and Paralympic Dinner. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xCONxCHRONISx 20240629140909229630

The closing ceremony of the Milan Winter Olympics unfolded in Verona’s ancient Arena, better known as Arena di Verona, on Sunday evening. As fireworks illuminated the Roman amphitheater, athletes from across the world gathered one last time for the evening’s most symbolic moment, which was the traditional handover ceremony.

During the broadcast, mayors of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo presented the Olympic flag to IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who then entrusted it to the representatives of the next host region. Their enthusiasm was on full display as they waved the flag in joy before the program transitioned to the French national anthem.

The handover segment, which occurs toward the end of every Olympic Closing Ceremony, follows a sequence of protocols established over decades. It begins with the raising of the Greek flag and the performance of the Greek national anthem, a tribute to the birthplace of the ancient Games. The Olympic anthem is then sung as the official flag is slowly lowered. This descent marks the formal conclusion of the host nation’s responsibilities.

“The handover ceremony is the first chapter of our history, a story that is at the very beginning. It’s obviously a positive, elegant, minimalist message. At the same time, a thank you message to our Italian neighbours who have also staged the Games in the alps and who have worked hard to bring the Winter Games back to Europe,” said Mathieu Sakkas, brand director of French Alps 2030.

The waving of the flag by the visibly enthusiastic French delegation before the broadcast cut to their national anthem was a preview of the energy the region intends to bring to its preparations.

The Olympic Rings are seen at Tesero Cross Country Stadium during day -5 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 1, 2026 in Tesero.

The coming years will bring detailed planning, infrastructure development, and the inevitable challenges of organizing an event of such magnitude. But on this February evening in Verona, as the flag finally rested in French hands and the national anthem swelled, the focus was simply on the handshake between neighbors, the passing of a torch, and the promise of Winter Games to come.

But at the end of the Milan Winter Olympics, how did the medal tally look?

The Milan Winter Olympics were a blast for sports enthusiasts

Norway demonstrated its dominance over winter sports, finishing at the top of the final medal standings at the Milan Winter Olympics with a commanding total of 41 medals. They won 18 gold medals, as their athletes excelled particularly in cross-country skiing, claiming 14 medals, out of which there were seven gold. Johannes Klæbo made history by winning six titles to become the most decorated athlete in a single Winter Games.

The United States secured second place with 33 medals overall and 12 golds, highlighted by Jack Hughes’ overtime winner that clinched the men’s hockey final against Canada.

“My first thought was, I looked down on the ice and saw my teeth. Like, here we go again. … I know the last time that happened, wasn’t really fun,” Hughes confessed after the gold medal game.

The Netherlands finished third with 20 medals, an extraordinary tally achieved entirely in speed skating and short track, including 10 golds. Host nation Italy delivered a spectacular performance to claim fourth place with 30 medals, with Germany being fifth with 26 medals.