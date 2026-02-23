What Happened to Johnny Gaudreau? Why Did Team USA Pay Tribute After Their Gold Medal Win?

Team USA made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning their first men’s hockey gold medal in 46 years, but the most powerful moment happened after the game ended. As the players celebrated their overtime victory against Canada, they made sure the world remembered a teammate who wasn’t there to skate with them. By raising a blue No. 13 jersey and bringing a young family onto the ice, the team showed that this victory was for “Johnny Hockey.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The win was a tribute to Johnny Gaudreau, a player who had spent his entire life dreaming of this exact moment. Throughout the tournament in Italy, the U.S. locker room held a special place for him, with his jersey hanging in his usual spot to keep his spirit part of the team. For the players on the ice, winning gold was about more than just a trophy; it was about finishing a mission for a friend who had been the heart of American hockey for over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened to Johnny Gaudreau?

Johnny Gaudreau was one of the most talented and respected players in the NHL and a long-time star for the United States. Tragically, he and his younger brother, Matthew, were killed on August 29, 2024, while riding their bicycles in New Jersey. They were in their hometown to serve as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding, which was scheduled for the very next day. They were struck from behind by an SUV, and the driver was later charged with being intoxicated at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss hit the hockey world incredibly hard because Johnny was only 31 years old and still at the top of his game. He was the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. in international play and was considered a lock for the 2026 Olympic roster. He had spent that final summer training harder than ever before to be in the best shape of his life for the Milan Games. His death left a massive void, but his impact on his teammates never faded.

Why did Team USA pay tribute after winning gold?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The tribute happened because the players felt that Johnny should have been there celebrating with them. As soon as the game ended, players like Dylan Larkin and Matthew Tkachuk grabbed Johnny’s No. 13 jersey and carried it around the ice as they did their victory lap. It was a clear signal that they considered him a member of the championship team.

Imago 260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s Ice hockey, Eishockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRAN / kod CS / JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel *** 260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s ice hockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan Photo Carl Sandin BILDBYRAN kod CS JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: CARLxSANDIN BB260222CS068

In a moment that brought many fans to tears, the team invited Johnny’s widow, Meredith, and his two oldest children, Noa and Johnny Jr., onto the ice. It was actually Johnny Jr.’s second birthday, and the players made sure he and his sister were right in the middle of the official gold medal team photo. Meredith Gaudreau later said that being there felt like Johnny had finally “made the team” and was part of the gold medal win he had always wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did fans and the hockey community react?

The hockey world reacted with a huge wave of support and emotion on social media. Fans from all over the world used the hashtag #JohnnyHockey to share photos of the tribute and talk about how much it meant to see his kids on the ice. In the arena, thousands of people gave a standing ovation while chanting Johnny’s name. It wasn’t just American fans; even Canadian fans showed their respect for a player who was loved across the entire league.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL players and former teammates also shared their pride in how the team handled the win. Many pointed out that the U.S. locker room is a tight-knit family and that the “little reminders” of Johnny throughout the tournament helped them stay focused during tough games. Broadcasters noted that for kids in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas where Johnny grew up, he was a true hero, and seeing the team honor him this way ensured his legacy would live on for generations.