What Is Jutta Leerdam’s Net Worth in 2026? Olympic Speed Skater and Jake Paul’s Fiancee’s Career Earnings

Jutta Leerdam isn’t just known for her glamorous looks and striking presence on the ice. The Dutch speed skating star has built a name that goes far beyond that. Becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the sport, the 27-year-old has already made a fortune. Let us find out more about her and her earnings:

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Jutta Leerdam was born on December 30, 1998, in ‘s-Gravenzande, a small town in South Holland. But her journey didn’t start with speed skating right away. She first picked up ice hockey at 11 and spent nearly eight years playing field hockey before eventually discovering her true passion on the ice. Once she made the switch, there was no looking back. Specializing in the 1,000 meters, she steadily climbed the ranks and made her mark in the very same women’s 1,000 meters event where she captured her first Olympic gold medal in record-breaking fashion on Monday.

In the final heat, facing defending Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan, Leerdam stayed smooth and steady, never breaking her rhythm. She crossed the line in 1 minute, 12.31 seconds, roaring past the competition as a sea of orange-clad Dutch fans cheered her on. The time was nearly a full second faster than Takagi’s winning mark from the 2022 Beijing Games, a stunning turnaround that made the victory even sweeter. Indeed, it was a remarkable feat, which also bagged her a lot of money. So, how much is Jutta Leerdam’s net worth, and just how much does she earn from her endorsements?

What is Jutta Leerdam’s net worth in 2026?

While the exact figure isn’t publicly confirmed, Dutch speed skating star Jutta Leerdam is expected to have an estimated net worth of around $5-6 million in 2026, according to multiple sources. By 26, she had already built a career many athletes only dream of, stacking up world championship titles and even taking home an Olympic silver medal in the women’s team sprint at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The 27-year-old’s success didn’t happen overnight, though. Jutta Leerdam’s journey began when she was just 11. That early dedication paid off in a big way when she won the 2017 World Junior Championships in both the 500m and 1000m. As she transitioned into the senior level, she joined Team Jumbo-Visma, where she sharpened her explosive sprinting style and really started to come into her own.

Off the ice, her success shows up in other ways, too. In 2020, ‘The Flying Dutchwoman’ even bought a beautiful villa in Naaldwijk near her hometown, a property worth around $1.6 million with six bedrooms and a spacious garden. She also has a taste for high-end rides, owning expensive bikes like a premium S-Works and even a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, offering small glimpses into the lifestyle she’s built through years of hard work and victories.

How much has Jutta Leerdam earned from speed skating competitions?

Out of her estimated net worth, a big chunk comes straight from the ice itself, with Jutta Leerdam reportedly earning around $3-4 million from her professional speed skating career alone. As a key member of the elite Team Jumbo-Visma, she was also commanding a serious paycheck, with some reports suggesting her annual salary fell somewhere between €600,000 and €900,000, a clear sign of just how valuable she is to the team and the sport.

How much money does Jutta Leerdam make from sponsorships and endorsements?

Jutta Leerdam is estimated to have about $498,000-$682,400 coming from endorsements and social media collaborations with names like Red Bull, Craft, Panasonic, Gillette, and Nivea.

At the same time, Leerdam has also made smart moves in the sports and tech space. She’s been backed by companies like Thinkwise, a low-code platform vendor that not only placed its branding on her skating suit during competitions but also made her the face of its “Guarantee” campaign, a fitting match that highlights speed and innovation.

That same approach shows up in her work with Worldstream, an IT infrastructure provider that became the first sponsor of NXTGEN, the speed skating team she co-founded with Koen Verweij. And her reach doesn’t stop there…

Leerdam has stepped confidently into the fashion world too, teaming up with luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Dior, and Celsius, with her 2023 Hugo Boss partnership marking a clear entry into high-fashion endorsements. She’s also recently joined forces with KaFra Housing, a Dutch company that supports top-level athletes. As a co-founder of NXTGEN Speed Skating, she continues investing in the future of the sport, and her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam is yet another sign of just how far her global appeal and commercial value now stretch.

How does social media contribute to Jutta Leerdam’s earnings?

Away from competition, Jutta Leerdam’s popularity continues to soar, thanks in large part to her massive social media presence. With around 5.3 million followers on Instagram, fans are drawn not just to her talent but to her personality as well. She regularly shares behind-the-scenes moments from her training sessions and race days, giving followers a closer look at her life as an elite athlete and making her feel even more relatable.

And of course, it’s hard to forget the moment she and Jake Paul got engaged on March 21, 2025, at the breathtaking Jade Mountain in St. Lucia. Along with her elegant white dress, Jutta proudly showed off a stunning 12-carat, three-stone oval-cut engagement ring valued at around $1 million, a detail that quickly became a major talking point and kept fans buzzing for a long time last year.

Does Jutta Leerdam’s relationship with Jake Paul impact her net worth?

While it may not directly impact Jutta Leerdam’s net worth, her connection with Jake Paul has undeniably raised her profile in a big way. Being linked to one of boxing’s most talked-about figures has brought a whole new audience into her world. That added spotlight has naturally opened the door to more joint appearances and brand opportunities, giving her even greater exposure beyond the ice.

The two are frequently spotted together at his boxing events and across each other’s social media, creating a crossover appeal that boosts both of their profiles.

Still, even with a trophy cabinet full of medals and a multi-million-dollar net worth, it feels like Leerdam is only getting started. With her athletic career thriving, a growing business presence, and a personal brand that keeps expanding, Jutta Leerdam’s net worth is clearly on the rise. She’s become a true force both on and off the ice, and it’s safe to say her journey is one worth keeping an eye on.