What Is Madison Chock’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? Exploring Family Roots and Background

Madison Chock is a famous American ice skater who has won several Olympic medals. She is known for her beautiful ice dancing with her partner and husband, Evan Bates. The emotion and creativity in her performances are key to her popularity.

Madison has a very diverse background that makes her story unique. She often uses her family roots to come up with ideas for her skating costumes and the music she chooses for her routines.

Where Is Madison Chock From & What Is Her Nationality?

Madison Chock was born in Redondo Beach, California. She grew up near the ocean, but she started skating at a local rink when she was only five years old.

When she was 12, her family moved to Novi, Michigan. They moved there so she could get the best training possible in ice dancing.

Imago Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Jan 11, 2026 St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center. St. Louis Enterprise Center Missouri UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxCurryx 20261101_jwc_ac1_011

Her nationality is American. She has spent her whole career representing the United States in big competitions.

She has been part of four different Olympic teams for the U.S. and helped the team win a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games.

What Is Madison Chock’s Ethnicity?

Madison Chock has an interesting mix of backgrounds. She is biracial, meaning her parents come from different ethnic groups. This mix is a significant part of who she is and how she sees the world.

Her father is Chinese-Hawaiian. Because of this, Madison has deep roots in both China and Hawaii. Her middle names, La’akea and Te-Lan, are Hawaiian and Chinese words that her parents used to honor those cultures.

Her mother is of European descent, with family roots in places like Germany, England, Ireland, and France.

When Madison competed in the 2022 Olympics in China, she said it felt like a “homecoming.” It was very special for her to be in the same country where her ancestors lived a long time ago. She felt a strong connection to the land and the history of her father’s family.

What Is Madison Chock’s Religion?

When it comes to religion, Madison Chock has not talked about a specific faith in public. She is a private person when it comes to her spiritual beliefs. Instead of talking about religion, she usually focuses on her skating, her marriage, and her work to support Asian American communities.

Even when she got married in 2024, the wedding was more of a celebration of her family and her love for Evan Bates. The ceremony took place in Hawaii to honor her father’s roots, but it wasn’t tied to one specific religion.