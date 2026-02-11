What Is Madison Chock’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & Sponsorships

Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the most decorated pair in Ice Dancing history. They have created a legacy that will last for many years, winning titles at every step. At Milano Cortina 2026, they are on the Olympic ice for the first time as a married couple. However, Chock had a different goal.

She said ahead of the tournament, “We’re going for a different goal, some might say a bigger goal. The individual medal and we feel like we’re in the best shape of our lives with the best programs we’ve ever made, and we’re really excited to show them in Milan.” As Chock and Bates go for the gold, let’s have a look at their earnings at a glance.

What Is Madison Chock’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to some reports, Madison Chock and her husband Evan Bates have a combined net worth estimated at around $3 million to $4 million. Most of their income comes from professional skating. This includes prize money from major events, skating shows, and long-term work with U.S. Figure Skating.

How Much Did Madison Chock Earn In Her Career?

Figure skating earnings are typically a mix of ISU prize money (Grand Prix / Finals / Championships), National federation support and bonuses, and sponsorships. Madison Chock has skated at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, and the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, winning 2 gold medals.

She is also a three-time World champion, 3-time Grand Prix Final champion, 3-time Four Continents champion, 22-time ISU Grand Prix medalist (nine golds, eleven silvers, two bronzes), 10-time ISU Challenger Series medalist (4 golds, 5 silver, 1 bronze), and 7-time U.S. national champion. With all these accolades, she would have earned plenty of prize money.

The most recent prize money numbers in ISU have winners getting $18,000 and 2nd place getting $13,000, while 3rd place gets $9,000. Based on these numbers, her ISU money compounds to an estimated $323,000 (with Evan Bates).

For their 2026 Olympic gold, the couple will receive a $37,500 bonus from USOPC. We don’t have estimates of prize money of other tournaments, but it is expected to be significant.

How Much Has Madison Chock Earned from Sponsorships and Brand Deals?

Madison Chock has various brand deals and sponsorships. In January, Chock appeared in a Honda advertisement posted on social media. Chock also promoted Eli Lily and Co. and its injection Mounjaro. It is a prescription injectable medicine whose active ingredient is tirzepatide, used (with diet and exercise) to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

After her wedding to Bates, the couple earned many more sponsors for Team USA and, in turn, themselves. That includes the Coca-Cola, Ralph Lauren, Topps, Nulo, and Lilly (for Chock only).

They shot a commercial for pet food Nulo, with their two toy poodles, Henry and Stella. However, the details of each of these deals are kept under wraps. So we can’t know for sure how much she has earned from the deals.

Other Income Streams That Strengthened Madison Chock’s Net Worth

Other sources of income for Chock include her and Bates’ appearances in the popular Netflix documentary Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing. The couple appeared along with Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier. It was based on their intense, high-stakes journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

It included never-before-seen training footage, raw conversations, and dazzling performances. The series captures the drive, artistry, and vulnerability of the athletes.

Apart from the documentary, Chock has a burgeoning business. She founded her eponymous costume design label after concepting and producing the majority of her own competitive outfits over her career. Apart from uniforms for Bates and Chock, she also designs costumes for other skaters. That includes the beautiful uniforms the fans are seeing at the Milano Cortina 2026.