When Is USA vs Canada Hockey? Date, Time, Venue, Streaming Info, and Rosters

Winter Olympics – Denmark v United States At Hockey Men s Head Coach Mike Sullivan of Team United States during the men s preliminary round Group C Ice hockey, Eishockey match between USA and Denmark at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS in Milan, Italy on February 14, 2026. Photo by JMP/ABACAPRESS.COM Milan Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xJMP/ABACAx

Winter Olympics – Denmark v United States At Hockey Men s Head Coach Mike Sullivan of Team United States during the men s preliminary round Group C Ice hockey, Eishockey match between USA and Denmark at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS in Milan, Italy on February 14, 2026. Photo by JMP/ABACAPRESS.COM Milan Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xJMP/ABACAx

The 2026 Winter Olympics are coming to an end with a massive game that everyone has been waiting for. The United States and Canada will face off for the men’s hockey gold medal on Sunday, February 22. This rivalry is one of the biggest in all of sports, and this game is special because it is the first time in years that the best NHL players are allowed to play for their countries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This matchup feels like destiny, especially after the American women beat Canada in a thrilling game earlier this week to win their own gold medal. Now, the men have a chance to do the same. While Canada has won many gold medals in the past, the U.S. men are looking for their first Olympic title since the famous “Miracle on Ice” in 1980. It is going to be a fast, tough, and emotional battle that fans won’t want to miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Is the USA vs. Canada Hockey 2026? Full Schedule and Key Dates

The big game takes place on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Because the Olympics are being held in Italy, the game will start very early in the morning for fans living in North America. The puck is set to drop at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time, which means it will be 5:10 a.m. for those on the West Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 260212 Matthew Tkachuk of USA ahead of the men s Ice hockey, Eishockey game between Latvia and USA during day 6 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 12, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRAN / kod CS / CS0875 ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol 6 bbeng lettland latvia usa *** 260212 Matthew Tkachuk of USA ahead of the men s ice hockey game between Latvia and USA during day 6 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 12, 2026 in Milan Photo Carl Sandin BILDBYRAN kod CS CS0875 ishockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol 6 bbeng lettland latvia usa PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: CARLxSANDIN BB260212CS172

Both teams have been perfect so far in the tournament, winning every game leading up to this final. The game will be played at the Milano Santagiulia Arena, a brand-new stadium built specifically for these Olympics. It is the final event of the entire hockey tournament, and the winner will walk away with the gold medal, while the loser will take home the silver.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

How and where to watch the 2026 USA vs. Canada hockey?

In the United States, you can watch the game live on NBC. If you don’t have cable or prefer to watch on your phone or computer, you can stream it on Peacock. It will also be available on the NBC Sports app and website. If you aren’t an early bird, don’t worry—the game will be shown again later in the day on the USA Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Canada, the game will be televised. You can find it on CBC, Sportsnet, and TSN. For streaming, you can use the CBC Gem app for free or use the TSN and Sportsnet apps if you have a subscription. No matter where you are, there are plenty of ways to make sure you see every second of the action.

What Is the USA vs. Canada Hockey Team Roster for This Game?

Both teams are filled with the best hockey players. The U.S. team is young and very fast, while Canada has a mix of legendary veterans and exciting new stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American roster includes famous names like Auston Matthews, who is the captain and one of the best goal scorers. He is joined by the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, as well as the speedy Jack Hughes and his brother, defenseman Quinn Hughes. In goal, the U.S. has Connor Hellebuyck, who has been almost impossible to score on during this tournament.

Canada’s team is led by Connor McDavid. They also have Nathan MacKinnon, who scored the winning goal in their last game, and young star Macklin Celebrini. There is a chance that their longtime leader, Sidney Crosby, will play if he recovers from a small injury in time. On defense, they have Cale Makar, who is incredibly fast and helps the team score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the USA vs. Canada Hockey?

For Team USA, keep your eyes on Jack Hughes. He is so fast that he can get past defenders before they even realize what happened. Another key player is Auston Matthews, because he only needs one tiny chance to put the puck in the net. The U.S. will also rely heavily on its goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, to make big saves when the game gets intense.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Canada, the main player is always Connor McDavid. He leads the tournament in points and can change the whole game by himself. Nathan MacKinnon is also dangerous because he plays with a lot of power and speed. If Canada is going to win, it will need its defenseman, Cale Makar, to help control the puck and create chances for its forwards.