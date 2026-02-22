Where & How to Watch Eileen Gu Go for Gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics Women’s Halfpipe Final?

Eileen Gu is getting ready for her last big event at the 2026 Winter Olympics. So far, she has won two silver medals in Italy, but she is still searching for her first gold. She is the defending champion in the halfpipe from the last Olympics, so all eyes will be on her as she takes to the skies at the Livigno Snow Park.

This is a very important moment for Gu because she wants to finish the Olympics on a high note. In the halfpipe final, each athlete gets three chances to show off their best tricks. The judges only look at the single best score out of those three tries, so the pressure is on to land a perfect run.

When Is the Women’s Halfpipe Final at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The timing of the final has changed recently due to the weather. Originally, it was set for Saturday, but the official start time is now early Sunday morning, February 22, 2026. The competition is set to begin at 4:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Because the event is happening so early in the morning for people in the U.S., it might be a good idea to set an alarm if you do not want to miss seeing it live on TV. The skiers will take turns going down the pipe, with the first round starting at 4:40 a.m. and the following rounds happening shortly after.

How Can You Watch Eileen Gu Live on TV?

If you want to watch the competition on your television, NBC is the main channel showing the Olympics in the United States. You can tune in to your local NBC station to see the live coverage of Eileen Gu’s final runs. Since the time has moved to very early Sunday morning, you should double-check your local TV guide to see if they are showing it live or if they have a recorded version playing later in the day.

How to Stream the Women’s Halfpipe Final Online?

There are many ways to watch the final online using your phone, computer, or smart TV. The best place to go is Peacock, which is the official streaming app for the Olympics. Peacock shows every single event live as it happens. You can also go to the NBC Olympics website or use the NBC Sports app. To use the app or website, you will usually need to sign in with your cable TV information.

Can You Watch the Event for Free?

You can watch the halfpipe final for free by signing up for a free trial of a streaming service. For example, DIRECTV Stream offers a five-day free trial that includes the NBC channel. FuboTV also has a seven-day free trial for new customers. These trials allow you to watch the Olympics live without paying anything right away. Just make sure to cancel the trial before the few days are up if you do not want to keep the service and pay the monthly bill.