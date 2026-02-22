Where & How to Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony? Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have been wild. The insane ski jumps, that women’s hockey gold game, and all of it felt unreal. Oh, and those nail-biting hockey clashes. Like, did they glue rockets to those skis or what? Anyway, the Closing Ceremony is tonight, and if you’re in the U.S. or anywhere else in the world and want to catch it live, here are all the details, including times, channels, and streams. You name it. Grab your drink, kick back, and let’s toast these legends.

What Time Does the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Start?

Alright, mark this: the show’s live from the Arena di Verona, that massive 2,000-year-old Roman beast in Verona, Italy, starting at 8:00 p.m. CET tonight, February 22, 2026. Italy’s on CET, which is six hours ahead of Eastern Time, so boom, that’s 2:00 p.m. ET here in the States for the curtain-raiser.

Imago February 6, 2026, Milan, Lombardy, Italy: Flagbearer ERIN JACKSON of Team United States walks in the athlete parade with her team during the Opening Ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS commonly know as the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Milan Italy – ZUMAc179 20260206_oly_c179_175 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

NBC slides in with live TV coverage from 2:30 p.m. ET till around 5 p.m. ET, then drops a killer primetime edit at 9 p.m. ET packed with highlights and stories. West Coasters, your live window’s 11 a.m. PT (or 6 p.m. PT primetime); Central Time peeps, 1 p.m. CT live. Time zones sorted, no sweating the math, just pure Olympic vibes.

Where Can You Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on TV?

NBC’s got the exclusive U.S. TV rights for these Games; they’re the Olympic kings and always nail the broadcasts with killer commentary. Tune into your local NBC channel today: live action 2:30–5 p.m. ET, primetime magic 9–11 p.m. ET. Cable, DirecTV, Dish, antennas, all carry it standard, so you’re set unless you’re off-grid.

Bonus for Spanish-speakers: Telemundo’s airing it too, with that high-energy Latin flair perfect for yelling “¡Vamos USA!” during the flag bits. Mike Tirico, Snoop, and the squad will break down every tearjerker moment like pros.

How Can You Live Stream the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Streaming squad, Peacock’s your sweet spot, with full live streams of NBC’s coverage, replays galore, and it’s stupid cheap for the value. Kick it off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock for the raw Verona feed, or hit primetime at 9 p.m. ET. Plans run $7.99/month with ads or $13.99 ad-free; newbies snag a free trial sometimes, too.

Hit NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app with your cable creds for authenticated streams on phone, tablet, Smart TV, you name it. Cord-free? YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu Live TV all pack NBC, with cloud DVR to pause if the pizza guy’s late. Peacock even throws in 4K for premium setups; that flame going out in ultra-HD? Chef’s kiss.

What Happens During the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

Honestly, forget all that stiff, uptight stuff. This Closing Ceremony? It’s just one big blowout, pure good vibes. They’re running with this “Beauty in Action” thing, and you better believe Italy’s showing off with opera at the Arena di Verona. Feels more like a rock concert than a formal event. Athletes come in, all mixed up from every country, flags whipping everywhere, people hugging like besties who just survived a week-long adventure, no borders, just a wild Olympic family reunion.

They squeeze in that last medal ceremony, champions grinning, gold swinging, the whole place losing its mind with cheers and anthems blaring like it’s the World Cup final. Then, of course, the suits from the IOC get their moment to talk, before Verona’s mayor hands over the Olympic flag to the French Alps crew for 2030. Basically, it’s the ultimate “see ya next time” hype train.

The money shot? That cauldron flame slowly dying out, poof, game’s over, lights fade amid gasps and cheers. Weave in Italian heavy-hitters like Roberto Bolle pirouetting, Gabry Ponte dropping EDM bangers, and Benedetta Porcaroli hosting, plus fireworks and dance mobs celebrating la dolce vita. For American fans, it’s reliving our 15 golds (or whatever the tally ends at), toasting the stars, and peeking at 2030. Grab snacks, text your squad; this finale’s going to leave you pumped. Who’s carrying our flag? Spill in the comments!