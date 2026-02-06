Which Celebrities Are Attending the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony? USHER, Shaun White, Maggie Rogers & More

The Winter Olympics 2026 is finally here. While events like figure skating, hockey, and curling have commenced already, the official start to the Games comes on Friday afternoon. A gala opening ceremony at the Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium will be held. Athletes from each of the participating countries will be present, vowing to make a mark in the tournament.

The ceremony will also witness a star-studded lineup of world-famous celebrities.

Who Are the Celebrity Guests at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

One of the biggest attractions of the Opening Ceremony will undoubtedly be Andrea Bocelli. The Italian artist will aim to embrace the occasion and reflect the elegance and pageantry through his music. Incidentally, Bocelli was also present at the Closing Ceremony in Turin 2006.

“I believe that singing at an Olympic Opening Ceremony is a great honour and a deeply moving experience, especially for someone like me who has always loved sport,” said Bocelli.

Next up is Mariah Carey, setting the stage on fire. Owing to her incredible fame quotient internationally, Carey was the very name that was announced by the Olympics committee for the ceremony.

“Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games. Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony,” said the local Olympics committee in a statement, justifying why the US diva was selected.

Speaking of celebrity guests, the presence of Pierfrancesco Favino will surely cheer up the fans. Renowned for his works in movies like Angels & Demons and World War Z, Favino also recently starred in Maria alongside Angelina Jolie.

Is Shaun White going to be in the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The Olympic legend who has been headlining the Winter Olympics for years retired in 2022. While he has always been on the slopes for five consecutive Olympics, this year, the competitive sphere will miss him. But Shaun White is gracing the 2026 Winter Olympics as an expert commentator for NBC.

While talking to Olympics.com, White said, “This is all an exciting time for me, from announcing and being a part of the Olympics in this new way.”

The snowboarder further added, “I am excited to take it all in. See the different events, like ice skating, skiing, half pipe, big air, and obviously snowboarding. I’m just going try to see everything honestly, that’s my goal.”

Although fans won’t be able to catch White in action on the snow, they will be hearing his invaluable opinion and take on the games. But to make it even bigger and better, reports have revealed that White will join Snoop Dogg and attend the opening ceremony.

The three-time Olympic medalist stated, “I’m trying to get Snoop. Snoop on a snowboard is my goal. We need him on the board, and I’m going to try to do that.”

Alongside Shaun, several other glamorous names are headlining the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

What Is the Full Celebrity List for the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Alongside these stars, several other renowned names will be gracing the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milano Cortina. The full list includes:

1. Andrea Bocelli

The tenor singer will be one of the key attractions in the opening ceremony.

2. Sabrina Impacciatore

Impacciatore has been a renowned name in the Italian acting industry. Recently, she gained fame with her role in The White Lotus.

3. Laura Pausini

Pausini is one of the most celebrated pop stars of Italy who will be present at the venue to grace the opening ceremony.

4. Mariah Carey

This American star will perform on foreign soil to leave fans and athletes mesmerized with her voice.

5. Lang Lang

Lang Lang is a celebrated pianist who will be performing with Cecilia Bartoli in the ceremony.

6. Pierfrancesco Favino

He is one of the most celebrated names in Italian cinema. He has starred in blockbusters like World War Z and Angels & Demons. Recently, he starred alongside Angelina Jolie in the film Maria. And fans will gather to catch a glimpse of the star in the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

7. Ghali

Multicultural artist and flourishing rapper Ghali will shine at the ceremony to capture attention with his raps.

8. Cecilia Bartoli

The popular Italian mezzo-soprano will join Lang Lang to perform for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.