Who Are Commentators for the 2026 Winter Olympics? Full On-Air Talent List

The 2026 Winter Olympics broadcast is led by a huge team of 84 people. This includes famous reporters and former Olympic athletes who have won a combined total of 44 medals. These experts are divided into different roles. Some stay in a studio to host the main shows, while others are at the snowy mountains or ice rinks to explain exactly what is happening during the races and games.

Who Are the Main Hosts Leading NBC’s 2026 Winter Olympics Coverage?

The main hosts will serve as narrators of all the events being held in the Olympics. Mike Tirico is the lead host for the big nightly show. He has a packed schedule as he has to fly to Italy right after reporting on the Super Bowl in California.

Another familiar face in the crowd would be Rebecca Lowe, who is the main host for the daytime shows. This is her seventh time doing this job. Alongside her, Maria Taylor will host the late-night shows. Other well-known faces like Craig Melvin and Ahmed Fareed will also help host the coverage throughout the two weeks.

Who Are the Event Commentators and Analysts for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

There are two types of people talking during the sports. The play-by-play announcers describe what is happening right that second. The analysts are usually former Olympic stars who explain the “how” and “why” behind the action, like how hard a jump was or what a team’s plan is.

For skiing and snowboarding, Dan Hicks and Todd Harris are the main announcers. They are joined by famous champions like Ted Ligety, Picabo Street, and the legendary Shaun White. These athletes know exactly what it feels like to be on the slopes and can explain the technical parts of the sport to the fans at home.

For figure skating and other ice sports, the popular team of Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir is back together again. They have worked together for many years and are famous for their fun and expert commentary. Hockey games will be called by Kenny Albert, who is setting a record by reporting on his seventh Winter Olympics. He will be joined by former players like T.J. Oshie and Eddie Olczyk. Other ice sports like bobsled and speed skating will feature experts like Joey Cheek and Erin Hamlin Hodge.

Full List:

Trace Worthington, Play-by-Play

Hannah Kearney, Analyst

Kaylee Hartung, Reporter (following Super Bowl)

Sam Brock, Reporter



Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play

Steve Porino, Analyst

Ted Ligety, Men’s Hill Analyst

Cara Banks, Reporter

Heather Cox, Reporter

Picabo Street, Women’s Hill Reporter

Randy Moss, Play-by-Play

Chad Salmela, Analyst

Naoko Funayama, Reporter



Leigh Diffey, Play-by-Play

Erin Hamlin Hodge, Luge Analyst

John Morgan, Bobsled Analyst

Bree Schaaf, Skeleton/Bobsled Analyst

Britney Eurton, Reporter



Steve Schlanger, Play-by-Play

Chad Salmela, Analyst

Kikkan Randall, Analyst

Nicole Auerbach, Reporter

Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play

Jim Kozimor, Play-by-Play

Sloane Martin, Play-by-Play

Kevin Martin, Analyst

Tyler George, Analyst

Jamie Sinclair, Analyst

John Shuster, Analyst



Terry Gannon, Play-by-Play

Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play

Tara Lipinski, Analyst

Johnny Weir, Analyst

Tracy Wilson, Analyst

Andrea Joyce, Reporter



Todd Harris, Play-by-Play

Todd Richards, Snowboard Analyst

Tom Wallisch, Freestyle Analyst

Lindsey Jacobellis, Snowboard Cross Analyst

Tina Dixon, Reporter

Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play

Brendan Burke, Play-by-Play

Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play

Eddie Olczyk, Men’s Analyst

Brian Boucher, Men’s Analyst

Anson Carter, Analyst

T.J. Oshie, Analyst

A.J. Mlezcko, Women’s Analyst

Jen Botterill, Women’s Analyst

Angela Ruggiero, Analyst

Kathryn Tappen, Reporter



Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play

Katherine Reutter-Adamek, Analyst

Andrea Joyce, Reporter



Paul Burmeister, Play-by-Play

Johnny Spillane, Analyst

Nicole Auerbach, Reporter

Naoko Funayama, Reporter



Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play

Max Valverde, Analyst

Heather Cox, Reporter



Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play

Joey Cheek, Analyst

Lewis Johnson, Reporter

Who Are NBC’s Reporters and On-Site Correspondents in Milano–Cortina?

Reporters are key for on-ground updates and e. They provide quick updates and interview the winners. The main reporting team includes Peter Alexander, Sam Brock, and Savannah Sellers. You will also see Adam Rippon and Mary Carillo sharing special stories about the athletes. This year is also special because Ezra Frech will be the first-ever Paralympian to work as a commentator for the Winter Games.

Full List:

SPORTSDESK

Peter Alexander (Milan)

Sam Brock (Livigno)

Mary Carillo (Milan)

Ezra Frech (Milan)

Adam Rippon (Milan)

Gadi Schwartz (Cortina)

Savannah Sellers (Cortina)

Anne Thompson (Milan)

USA NETWORK AND CNBC HOSTS

Paul Burmeister, CNBC

Trenni Casey, CNBC

Lindsay Czarniak, USA Network

Carolyn Manno, USA Network

George Savaricas, USA Network

Andrew Siciliano, USA Network

GOLD ZONE

Scott Hanson, Host

Andrew Siciliano, Host

Matt Iseman, Host

Jac Collinsworth, Host (following Super Bowl)*

Ashley Wagner, Analyst

John Shuster, Analyst

Who Are NBC’s Special Contributors and Celebrity Voices for the 2026 Games?

NBC also brings in celebrities to show a more fun and cultural side of the Olympics. These contributors talk about things like food, travel, and the local Italian lifestyle.

Snoop Dogg is returning after being a huge hit at the Paris Olympics. He will be traveling around Italy to share his funny and unique view of the Winter Games. The famous actor Stanley Tucci will also be there to show off the amazing Italian food and history. Finally, the legendary skater Scott Hamilton will return for his 10th Olympics to help host and share his deep knowledge of the Games.

