Who Are Commentators for the 2026 Winter Olympics? Full On-Air Talent List

The 2026 Winter Olympics broadcast is led by a huge team of 84 people. This includes famous reporters and former Olympic athletes who have won a combined total of 44 medals. These experts are divided into different roles. Some stay in a studio to host the main shows, while others are at the snowy mountains or ice rinks to explain exactly what is happening during the races and games.
Who Are the Main Hosts Leading NBC’s 2026 Winter Olympics Coverage?
The main hosts will serve as narrators of all the events being held in the Olympics. Mike Tirico is the lead host for the big nightly show. He has a packed schedule as he has to fly to Italy right after reporting on the Super Bowl in California.
Another familiar face in the crowd would be Rebecca Lowe, who is the main host for the daytime shows. This is her seventh time doing this job. Alongside her, Maria Taylor will host the late-night shows. Other well-known faces like Craig Melvin and Ahmed Fareed will also help host the coverage throughout the two weeks.
Who Are the Event Commentators and Analysts for the 2026 Winter Olympics?
There are two types of people talking during the sports. The play-by-play announcers describe what is happening right that second. The analysts are usually former Olympic stars who explain the “how” and “why” behind the action, like how hard a jump was or what a team’s plan is.
For skiing and snowboarding, Dan Hicks and Todd Harris are the main announcers. They are joined by famous champions like Ted Ligety, Picabo Street, and the legendary Shaun White. These athletes know exactly what it feels like to be on the slopes and can explain the technical parts of the sport to the fans at home.
For figure skating and other ice sports, the popular team of Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir is back together again. They have worked together for many years and are famous for their fun and expert commentary. Hockey games will be called by Kenny Albert, who is setting a record by reporting on his seventh Winter Olympics. He will be joined by former players like T.J. Oshie and Eddie Olczyk. Other ice sports like bobsled and speed skating will feature experts like Joey Cheek and Erin Hamlin Hodge.
Full List:
Trace Worthington, Play-by-Play
Hannah Kearney, Analyst
Kaylee Hartung, Reporter (following Super Bowl)
Sam Brock, Reporter
Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play
Steve Porino, Analyst
Ted Ligety, Men’s Hill Analyst
Cara Banks, Reporter
Heather Cox, Reporter
Picabo Street, Women’s Hill Reporter
Randy Moss, Play-by-Play
Chad Salmela, Analyst
Naoko Funayama, Reporter
Leigh Diffey, Play-by-Play
Erin Hamlin Hodge, Luge Analyst
John Morgan, Bobsled Analyst
Bree Schaaf, Skeleton/Bobsled Analyst
Britney Eurton, Reporter
Steve Schlanger, Play-by-Play
Chad Salmela, Analyst
Kikkan Randall, Analyst
Nicole Auerbach, Reporter
Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play
Jim Kozimor, Play-by-Play
Sloane Martin, Play-by-Play
Kevin Martin, Analyst
Tyler George, Analyst
Jamie Sinclair, Analyst
John Shuster, Analyst
Terry Gannon, Play-by-Play
Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play
Tara Lipinski, Analyst
Johnny Weir, Analyst
Tracy Wilson, Analyst
Andrea Joyce, Reporter
Todd Harris, Play-by-Play
Todd Richards, Snowboard Analyst
Tom Wallisch, Freestyle Analyst
Lindsey Jacobellis, Snowboard Cross Analyst
Tina Dixon, Reporter
Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play
Brendan Burke, Play-by-Play
Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play
Eddie Olczyk, Men’s Analyst
Brian Boucher, Men’s Analyst
Anson Carter, Analyst
T.J. Oshie, Analyst
A.J. Mlezcko, Women’s Analyst
Jen Botterill, Women’s Analyst
Angela Ruggiero, Analyst
Kathryn Tappen, Reporter
Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play
Katherine Reutter-Adamek, Analyst
Andrea Joyce, Reporter
Paul Burmeister, Play-by-Play
Johnny Spillane, Analyst
Nicole Auerbach, Reporter
Naoko Funayama, Reporter
Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play
Max Valverde, Analyst
Heather Cox, Reporter
Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play
Joey Cheek, Analyst
Lewis Johnson, Reporter
Who Are NBC’s Reporters and On-Site Correspondents in Milano–Cortina?
Reporters are key for on-ground updates and e. They provide quick updates and interview the winners. The main reporting team includes Peter Alexander, Sam Brock, and Savannah Sellers. You will also see Adam Rippon and Mary Carillo sharing special stories about the athletes. This year is also special because Ezra Frech will be the first-ever Paralympian to work as a commentator for the Winter Games.
Full List:
SPORTSDESK
Peter Alexander (Milan)
Sam Brock (Livigno)
Mary Carillo (Milan)
Ezra Frech (Milan)
Adam Rippon (Milan)
Gadi Schwartz (Cortina)
Savannah Sellers (Cortina)
Anne Thompson (Milan)
USA NETWORK AND CNBC HOSTS
Paul Burmeister, CNBC
Trenni Casey, CNBC
Lindsay Czarniak, USA Network
Carolyn Manno, USA Network
George Savaricas, USA Network
Andrew Siciliano, USA Network
GOLD ZONE
Scott Hanson, Host
Andrew Siciliano, Host
Matt Iseman, Host
Jac Collinsworth, Host (following Super Bowl)*
Ashley Wagner, Analyst
John Shuster, Analyst
Who Are NBC’s Special Contributors and Celebrity Voices for the 2026 Games?
NBC also brings in celebrities to show a more fun and cultural side of the Olympics. These contributors talk about things like food, travel, and the local Italian lifestyle.
Snoop Dogg is returning after being a huge hit at the Paris Olympics. He will be traveling around Italy to share his funny and unique view of the Winter Games. The famous actor Stanley Tucci will also be there to show off the amazing Italian food and history. Finally, the legendary skater Scott Hamilton will return for his 10th Olympics to help host and share his deep knowledge of the Games.
(List via www.nbcsports.com)
