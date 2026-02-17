Who Are Elana Meyers Taylor’s Kids? Are Her Children Deaf?

Sport Bilder des Tages Beijing Olympics: Bobsleigh U.S. bobsleigh racer Elana Meyers Taylor poses with her silver medal for the women s monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing competition zone. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY A14AA0001245448P

Elana Meyers Taylor has spent her life chasing seconds, fractions, and perfection. Away from the ice, time moves differently for her now. The loudest moments aren’t podium celebrations anymore. They’re quieter, heavier, and far more meaningful.

Does Elana Meyers Taylor Have Children?

Yes, Elana Meyers Taylor has children, and they are the center of everything for her life. She’s married to fellow bobsledder Nic Taylor, a two-time Olympic alternate. They married in 2014, before life sped up in unexpected ways. Together, they’re raising two sons, Nico and Noah. Their family story isn’t glossy or rehearsed. It’s busy, emotional, loud, and deeply real. Medals still matter, but home matters more now. Elana often says her boys travel everywhere with her. Six months on the road feels normal for them. Olympic ambition and family life move side by side.

Who Is Nico, Elana Meyers Taylor’s Oldest Son?

Nico is Elana Meyers Taylor’s first son, born in early March 2020. His birth landed in the middle of a global shutdown. Hospitals felt colder then, quieter, heavier. Nico spent ten days in the NICU after arriving. Without insurance, that stay would’ve cost $85,000. Nico was born deaf and with Down Syndrome. The diagnoses came fast and demanded immediate care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@elanameyerstaylor)

She wasn’t afraid, even while exhausted and newly postpartum. Years around Paralympic athletes shaped how she saw disability. She already knew joy could look different. Nico reached milestones later, including walking at age five. Every small step felt massive. Each moment slowed her down in the best way. Nico taught her patience before sport ever did.

Who Is Noah, Elana Meyers Taylor’s Younger Son?

Noah arrived in 2022, stepping into an already moving household. Like his older brother, Noah was born deaf. This time, the diagnosis felt familiar, not overwhelming. Deafness was already part of daily life. American Sign Language became the family’s shared rhythm. Noah’s early years unfolded differently, but never quietly. He travels internationally alongside his parents and brother. Airports and icy tracks feel normal to him. He’s growing up watching discipline meet compassion daily. Noah’s world is full, intentional, and deeply loved.

Are Elana Meyers Taylor’s Children Deaf?

Yes, both of Elana Meyers Taylor’s children are deaf. Nico is deaf and has Down Syndrome. Noah is deaf without additional diagnoses. Deafness shapes communication, not connection, inside their home. ASL is the language everyone shares. The Taylors are deeply rooted in the deaf community. Elana often talks about how welcome they’ve felt. Deaf adults regularly show up for her boys. These relationships changed how Elana sees belonging. Disability didn’t close doors for their family. It opened entirely new ones.

How Has This Impacted Their Family Life?

Raising two children with disabilities while chasing Olympic gold is exhausting. Elana calls it chaos without hesitation. International travel means therapies, education tools, and constant planning. Every race demands precision. Every day demands flexibility. She leans heavily on teammates, coaches, and support staff. Multitasking isn’t part of her life anymore. She chooses presence instead. When she’s racing, she races. When she’s with her boys, everything else fades. Her children slowed her emotionally, even as her sport demands speed. That contrast changed how she celebrates success. Moments matter more than medals now.

What the Taylors Say About Parenting Deaf Children?

Elana is firm about what people often get wrong. Her children aren’t defined by achievements or future careers. She pushes back against pity, even when it’s well-meant. Every person holds value, regardless of output. That belief deepened through parenting and advocacy. In 2022, Elana joined the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. She works closely with organizations like GiGi’s Playhouse and Special Olympics. GiGi’s supported Nico virtually during pandemic shutdowns.

That support turned into visibility and volunteering. Helmet stickers became quiet acts of advocacy. Olympic gold still matters to her. But purpose runs deeper now. Nico taught her patience. Noah taught her presence. Together, they taught her how to truly live.