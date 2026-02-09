Who Are Erin Jackson’s Parents & Siblings? Everything to Know About Her Family

Erin Jackson is a famous American speed skater who has won an Olympic gold medal. She grew up in Ocala, Florida, where she first learned to skate on rollerblades before switching to the ice. In 2022, she made history as the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics. Now 33 years old, she is a huge star and an inspiration to many young athletes who want to follow in her footsteps.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Her family is the reason she has been able to reach the top of her sport. They have always given her the love and the support she needed to succeed. Whether it was her parents saving money for her school or her father moving across the country to live with her, Erin’s family has been the secret behind her historic wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Erin Jackson’s Father?

Erin’s father is Tracy Jackson. He is a retired U.S. Army veteran and spent much of his life building fire trucks. Tracy has always been a quiet but steady force in Erin’s life. He pushed her to focus on her goals while letting her find her own way. Their bond is so close that Erin once joked she didn’t even tell him she was trying out for the Olympics because she didn’t want him to worry.

ADVERTISEMENT

To stay close to his daughter and help her with her career, Tracy recently moved from Florida to Utah. They now live together in a house near the Olympic rink where Erin trains every day. Having her father nearby has been a huge help for Erin. It gives her a sense of home while she travels the world for her big races. Tracy is often seen at the rink, quietly cheering for the daughter he helped raise with so much love.

Who Is Erin Jackson’s Mother?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Erin’s mother was Rita Jackson. She worked in a pharmacy and was a very important person in Erin’s life. In a famous story, Rita was at a Waffle House when she started talking to a woman who turned out to be a great skating coach. That chance meeting led to Erin starting to skate at age 10. This eventually led to her winning an Olympic gold medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, Rita passed away while Erin was still in high school. Even though she has been gone for a long time, Erin still thinks about her every day. Rita always taught Erin that her schoolwork was more important than her sports. Because of this, Erin worked very hard to graduate from the University of Florida with a degree in engineering. Erin often says she is “forever grateful” to her mother for all the things she did to help her daughter succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Erin Jackson Have Siblings?

Erin Jackson has one brother named Corey Farmer. While Erin moved to Utah to focus on her skating, Corey stayed in Florida. He is married and works in the roofing business. Even though they live in different states, Corey is very proud of his sister and follows her career closely. Erin also has a very large extended family because both of her parents came from big families, which means she has many cousins and relatives to cheer for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Erin Jackson’s Parents’ Ethnicity and Nationality?

Erin Jackson’s family has a strong American identity and a proud heritage. Both of her parents, Tracy and Rita Jackson, are American. They are African American, and Erin is very proud of her background. As one of the only Black athletes in speed skating, she knows she is a trailblazer. She credits her parents for giving her the confidence to win in a sport where she didn’t always see people who looked like her.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Has Erin Jackson’s Family Supported Her Career?

The support from Erin’s family started when she was just a little girl. Her parents were very focused on her future and started a college fund for her when she was young. This helped Erin earn her engineering degree while she was also training to be a champion. They always made sure she had every chance to do well, both in her classes and on her skates.

Today, that support continues with her father and brother. Her father’s choice to move to Utah to live with her shows how much he believes in her dreams. Erin has said that her family is a big reason why she can handle the pressure of being an Olympic champion. She says her wins are for more than just her- they are for her family, her hometown, and everyone who has helped her along the way.