Who Are Fred Kerley’s Parents? All About Ricky Kerley and Virginia Kerley

From a small bedroom shared with 12 family members to the bright lights of Olympic podiums, Fred Kerley‘s rags-to-riches story is one of resilience and untapped talent. Born on May 7, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas, the United States sprinter has come from humble beginnings in a difficult childhood to become one of the world’s quickest men, taking home silver in the 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and gold in the 2022 World Championships. Behind this incredible rise are the shadows of a missing father and mother, and the unflinching support of his aunt, Virginia, who took him in to raise him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Fred Kerley’s father, Ricky Kerley?

Fred Kerley was born on May 7th, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents Ricky and Virginia. Fred had a pretty harsh start to life. Ricky’s presence in Fred’s life ended pretty abruptly when he was incarcerated. Around the time Fred was born, Ricky had been in jail, so he had little involvement in his son’s upbringing. Fred has mentioned the lack of his father publicly mentioning in a personal essay called Meme and Me that his father “ended up in jail” when he was only two years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for Ricky’s incarceration was mentioned, but the result was dangerous—Fred and his siblings feared they might be placed into foster homes. According to Fred, he went to prison for murder. Recalling his childhood during the Pivot Podcast, Kerley said, “So my pops went to prison for murder. My mom’s still in the streets, so there’s dope and all that stuff. So, definitely, my aunt and uncle adopted 26 of us, like 23, and a lot of other family members in the house and stuff. So, yes, that’s why I’m, like, competitive. Like, you got to win-win situation..”

While Ricky spent much of Fred’s childhood away, the runner has since reopened contact, confirming in 2022 upon his world championship victory, “I talk to my parents every day. What happened before doesn’t happen now.” This move towards closure shows how Fred has matured over the years and chosen to forgive his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Fred Kerley’s mother, Virginia Kerley?

Virginia Kerley is Fred’s biological mother, but his aunt, who is also named Virginia, was his real mother figure. Just like his dad’s absence, his mom was not really present in his life. Fred has mentioned to her that she has taken “wrong turns in life” that have made her drift apart from her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote a heartfelt essay about his life and how Meme, his aunt, adopted him. In that essay named Meme and Me he said, “I was two when I first moved in with her, a toddler who didn’t know what was happening around him. My Dad ended up in jail, my Mom took wrong turns in life, which meant Aunt Virginia was the only one who could take care of my four siblings and me.”

The situation was not ideal with 13 members under the same roof, but he at least gained a mother figure who nurtured him. He explained, “Meme – as she is better known – brought up her kids, her brother’s kids, and us, with 13 children all living under the same roof.” Meme is truly a huge motherly figure not only in his life but in the lives of his siblings and even the younger generation after him. She had brought up two or three generations after him and is still raising the 25 children in total. She has truly changed many lives for the better. Fred also mentioned, “An amazing woman, with the best personality you could ever have. Kind and caring, tough but fair.”

Fred thanks her as “the woman who changed my life,” gratitude branded onto his arm with a “Meme” tattoo on his left bicep. Though not his birth mother, Aunt Virginia’s impact looms large above his tale, leading him from poverty to the track.

What is Fred Kerley’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Kerley’s parents are American, and so is Fred. He was born and raised in Texas. The roots of the Kerley family are in the USA, with Fred’s birthplace being San Antonio and his upbringing in Taylor. In certain sources, including the USA Track and Field bio, Fred is mentioned to have a heritage of “Ghana and Congo descent.” This is more than likely a reference to ancestral heritage.

This heritage question includes an element of mystery. Fred’s DNA, noted in some of his athlete profiles, verified his African heritage, which is a common denominator in Black American households. However, his spirit is definitely in Texas, and he is a proud Texan, having grown up there. His legacy carries the teachings of his aunt, and the biggest thing his aunt taught him was resilience and staying on the right track.

He mentioned the same in the essay, saying, “I grew up in Taylor, Texas, a small city about 30 minutes outside of Austin. During my teenage years, I saw so many others fall off the right track in life – including some of my closest friends, even my family.” This is why he was desperate to be on the right track and sprint to his victory.

How did Fred Kerley’s parents influence his Track & Field career?

Since his biological parents were never in the picture, his upbringing happened with his aunt and uncle, whom he considers his true parents. He even wrote an essay dedicated to his aunt, whom he calls Meme. He mentioned, “She loves kids, loves family, and was always very disciplined, her and my uncle, something they drilled into us very early in life. With all that came after, as I started making an impact in high school football and track, that was so important.”

Meme and Fred’s uncle always supported his dreams and wanted him to be strong and resilient. His mindset was molded by the teachings of his Meme, who instilled in him the belief that he had to be on the right path. He was ambitious and wanted to travel the world and get a proper education.

Before he was obsessed with track, he had thought of being a football or basketball player. However, he broke his collarbone during the last playoff game of his senior year of high school. Nonetheless, his aunt and uncle encouraged him to find something new, and he did–he became a sprinter. He mentioned in the essay, “That same year, I got my aunt’s nickname – Meme – tattooed on my arm, so she’d always be with me.”

He thanked and paid respect to his aunt in the essay, explaining that she was the reason he ran on the right track in life and in sports. He said, “Without her, I don’t know what my life would be right now. I don’t know where I would be, whether I would be with my parents or else getting into trouble. It’s why, no matter where I am in the world, I stay in touch with Aunt Virginia every day. She’s the woman who changed my life, who made my life. She will always be my strength.”

Fred’s story is one of hard work, resilience, and perseverance. It’s not just about medals in the Olympics, but the battle he had to fight way before reaching the Olympics. Life was harsh for him, but he did not give up and had the best mentor beside him —his aunt Meme.