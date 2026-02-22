Who Are NBC Olympics Closing Ceremony Hosts? All About Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir

May 22, 2023, New York, New York, USA: Tara Lipinski attends the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln CenterÃââ s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. New York USA – ZUMAp281 20230522_zea_p281_110 Copyright: xPhotoxImagexPressx

If you are a sports enthusiast who was glued to the TV for every twist and turn of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, you know the Closing Ceremony is the emotional icing on the cake. However, the cherry on top is that Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir are stepping up to host NBC and Peacock’s broadcast this Sunday, Feb. 22, live at 2:30 p.m. ET from the epic Verona Olympic Arena. Yes, you guessed it right, the MVPs of commentary will be hosting the show at that ancient gladiator spot built in 30 AD. “So, without further delay, let’s learn more about them.

Who Is Terry Gannon?

Terry Gannon is the ultimate NBC sportscaster and Olympic host, the guy who’s got that smooth play-by-play voice that keeps you hooked no matter the sport. Gannon’s career is a highlight reel. He kicked things off calling college basketball and baseball back in the ’90s for ABC and ESPN, then jumped into figure skating on ABC until 2010, when NBC scooped him up.

These days, he’s everywhere: PGA Tour, LPGA, gymnastics, NBA, you name it, and he’s called five Olympic Games, snagging a Sports Emmy for the 2024 Paris coverage. For Milan Cortina, he even hosted the Opening Ceremony after stepping in like a champ, and now he’s anchoring the close with his signature steady vibe.

The strong point for Terry is his versatility; one minute, he’s breaking down a birdie putt, the next, he’s guiding us through Olympic pageantry. No wonder NBC calls him one of their most versatile voices; the man’s a pro’s pro.

Who Is Tara Lipinski?

Tara Lipinski basically came into the spotlight when she was just a kid, barely fifteen, and already bagging Olympic gold at Nagano in ‘98. She broke Sonja Henie’s ancient record by a mile. No one younger has ever accomplished this at the Winter Games, in any event, including ladies’ singles. Kind of wild, right? Big shoes, tiny skates.

Even before that, she was already wrecking the junior scene, world champion at fourteen, U.S. champion too, and just sweeping up at the Champions Series Finals like it was no big deal. She pretty much said, “Cool, I’m done,” and went pro. Stars on Ice, World Pro titles, the whole deal. She hung up the competitive skates in 2002 and just pivoted hard into TV.

Now, if you watch figure skating, Tara’s the voice you’re hearing; she breaks down the jumps and spins with this hype that’s honestly kind of contagious. And teamed up with Johnny Weir? Yeah, that’s NBC’s dream team. Fans can’t get enough of those two.

Who Is Johnny Weir?

Johnny Weir is the flashy former competitive figure skater and two-time Olympian who brought style, drama, and great skills to the ice. His highlights? Three straight U.S. National titles from 2004-2006, first since Brian Boitano in the ’80s, plus 2008 World bronze, two Grand Prix Final bronzes, and 2001 World Junior gold.

At the Olympics, he placed 5th in Torino 2006 and 6th in Vancouver 2010, nailing tough jumps like triple Axels and combos even under pressure. Johnny’s known for his artistic programs, that NHK Trophy win under the new judging system, and building a massive fanbase called Johnny’s Angels.

Off the ice, he’s turned into a broadcasting star, blending sharp analysis with personality. His chemistry with Tara is gold; they’ve called every Winter Olympics figure skating since PyeongChang.

What Do They Do During the Closing Ceremony Broadcast?

This trio’s got the dream job for the Closing Ceremony: delivering voice-over commentary that amps up the spectacle, from the Parade of Athletes, shoutout to Team USA’s flag bearers Hilary Knight and Evan Bates, to the handoff for French Alps 2030. They’re your guides through the pageantry, breaking down performances by Achille Lauro, Gabry Ponte, and Benedetta Porcaroli against that insane Verona backdrop blending Italy’s music, art, and sports.

Expect them to chat up athletes, celebs, and insiders for those heartfelt moments, mixing expert insights with fun banter that keeps it lively. With Mike Tirico chiming in primetime, and Andrea Joyce and Lewis Johnson reporting on-site, the coverage is seamless. The broadcast is live at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by a recap, an NBA game (Celtics-Lakers!), and a primetime encore at 9 p.m.

It’s their fifth straight Closing Ceremony gig (PyeongChang, Tokyo, Beijing, Paris), proving NBC’s total faith in their chemistry. And fans can’t wait, these three make the goodbye feel like a party, wrapping up another epic Winter Olympics with laughs, tears, and top-tier calls. Tune in to EssentiallySports for more on the closing ceremony.