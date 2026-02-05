Who Designed Team USA’s Winter Olympics Uniforms? Official Designer, Sponsorship & Design Details

Last year, LeBron James and Coco Gauff had the honor of serving as Team USA’s flag bearers at the 2024 Olympics, stepping onto the world stage in Ralph Lauren-designed outfits that perfectly captured the moment. The looks didn’t just come together overnight, either. Ralph Lauren’s team had spent more than two years brainstorming and refining ideas ahead of the Games to make sure every detail felt special.

Now, with the Winter Olympics set to run from February 6 to 22, all eyes are turning to Milan. While the final roster hasn’t been announced yet, Team USA is expected to bring roughly 200 athletes, including 97 from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team alone. But what type of uniform are they wearing this time?

Who is the official designer and sponsor of Team USA’s Winter Olympics uniforms?

Designed by iconic American designer Ralph Lauren, this year’s Winter Olympics collection takes inspiration from Milan’s artistic energy while still staying true to the brand’s classic, all-American style. The result is a sharp, polished look that Team USA will carry into the Games, with Ralph Lauren handling everything from the opening ceremony outfits to podium wear and even the competition gear.

Ralph Lauren has been Team USA’s official designer since 2008. This marks the sixth Winter Games collaboration between Ralph Lauren and Team USA, and it goes beyond just the ceremony looks.

Athletes will also receive around 30 pieces of village wear to use throughout their time at the Olympics.

The excitement around the collection is already building.

“This is the best team outfit ever, full stop. I have been doing this since 2010, since Vancouver, and by far this is the best,” shared Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s commercial arm.

“My favorite piece for village wear is what I’m wearing,” he added, showing off a red-white-and-blue cable-knit turtleneck. “And then for closing, I love the flag sweater. It screams red, white, and blue and Team USA.”

What are the key design features of Team USA’s Winter Olympics uniforms?

The Opening Ceremony uniform really leans into a clean, classic winter look.

It features a statement winter-white wool coat with heritage-inspired wooden toggles, paired with an iconic American flag intarsia wool turtleneck sweater and tailored white wool trousers.

For the Closing Ceremony, though, the vibe shifts.

That look pulls inspiration from vintage ski racing kits, bringing in a sporty, modern feel with a bold, color-blocked puffer jacket, standout Team USA graphics, and a wool turtleneck in patriotic colors, finished off with crisp white utility pants.

Both outfits are tied together with thoughtful details that make everything feel cohesive. There are red, white, and blue intarsia knit hats and mittens, a leather belt, and brown suede alpine boots with bright red laces that add just the right pop.

Every single piece in the uniforms is proudly manufactured in the United States, adding an extra layer of meaning to what the athletes are wearing.

The media outfit, meanwhile, takes a more relaxed and practical approach.

It includes a puffy jacket, cargo pants, puffy pants, and a base layer top, along with a pair of zip-up lounging shoes and sneakers to keep things comfortable on the go. There’s also a mix of sports bras, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, and jackets, giving plenty of everyday options. As you’d expect, every piece is finished with “Team USA” or a similar logo embroidered, tying the whole look back to the team.

The athletes themselves couldn’t stop talking about the quality.

Giaccio raved about how soft the fabric felt, calling it “very classy,’’ while Kauf was impressed by the small touches, especially the branding on the duffel coat, right down to “TEAM USA” written on the wooden buttons and inside the hood.

How are opening ceremony uniforms different from competition gear?

Opening Ceremony uniforms and competition gear serve very different purposes for Olympic athletes.

The outfits worn during the Opening Ceremony are largely symbolic and ceremonial, designed to showcase national pride, heritage, and team identity as athletes enter the stadium together.

In contrast, competition gear is all about performance and function. This apparel is engineered specifically for the demands of each sport – from lightweight, breathable fabrics for runners to streamlined suits for swimmers and insulated, technical outerwear for winter events.

Why Team USA’s Winter Olympics uniforms matter beyond style

Team USA’s Winter Olympic uniforms matter for more than just how they look. When athletes walk onto the world stage, what they’re wearing becomes a visual statement about national identity. So when Team USA steps out in those uniforms, a clear message about “Americanness” comes through.

The collection plays with two big themes: the Aspen ski lodge and the Ivy League.

The puffers feel sporty and practical, with bold color blocking and simple, functional designs, while the hats give off that rich, classic ski-bum vibe. Then you have the tailored pants and those polo coats with hoods and oversized toggle fasteners, pieces that wouldn’t look out of place at the Harvard-Yale game in 1930, or in the pages of an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel.

According to Richard Thompson Ford, a Stanford legal scholar who studies the politics of fashion, that aesthetic taps into a certain era in American history, a time that reflected peak confidence and a sense of innocence. It’s a throwback to before some of the country’s most controversial imperial misadventures and before the sweeping social reckonings of the 1960s, capturing an idealized version of the nation.

Moreover, Ralph Lauren’s vision skips over the rebellious or chaotic sides of the American story, instead focusing on elite colleges, oak-paneled boardrooms, ranches, and pristine ski slopes, a polished fantasy of privilege.

The styles mostly trace back to British influences, aside from the Western and ranch looks, and they leave out the grittier cultural scenes and countercultural movements that other designers might explore.