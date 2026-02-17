Who Is Amber Glenn? Meet American Figure Skater Parents, Net Worth, Partner, Ethnicity & More

The ice has a way of telling stories that words cannot capture. Some journeys begin quietly, unnoticed by anyone except the person skating. Each early morning and late night shapes more than skill. It builds patience, resilience, and a love for the sport itself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Amber Glenn’s Age and Height?

Amber Glenn was born in 1999, making her 26 years old in 2026. She celebrates each birthday in Plano, Texas, where her love for skating first took root. Standing at 5’6″, her presence on the ice combines strength and elegance, giving her jumps and spins a striking visual impact. Her height helps her create long lines and dramatic extensions that judges and audiences often notice. Every performance shows a blend of athleticism and artistry shaped by both dedication and natural build.

Where Is Amber Glenn From?

Glenn hails from Plano, Texas, where she first laced up her skates as a child. Winters might not have been long or snowy, but the local rinks became her playground and classroom. She spent hours practicing alone or with coaches, often starting before sunrise and finishing late at night. Her childhood balanced skating, school, and family life, which instilled discipline and determination early on. Those years laid the groundwork for future competitions and titles, shaping both her technical skill and mental toughness.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Are Amber Glenn’s Parents and Family?

Amber Glenn’s family has been a backbone for her career. Her father, Richard, is a police sergeant who worked overtime and multiple jobs to fund her lessons. Her mother, Cathlene, is a health and fitness instructor who sewed costumes, assisted with logistics, and supported training whenever possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber also has a younger sister, Brooke, who has been a constant source of encouragement. Her late grandmother, Barbara, remains a spiritual guide in her life, with Amber often feeling her presence during competitions. Together, this family allowed Glenn to focus fully on skating while remaining grounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Amber Glenn’s Ethnicity and Identity?

Glenn is a white American, proud of representing the United States in her sport. Beyond her nationality, she is widely recognized as an LGBTQ+ trailblazer. She identifies as both bisexual and pansexual, an openness that has freed her to skate authentically. By publicly celebrating her identity, she has embraced pride flags during competitions and inspired others to be themselves. This visibility has created cultural significance alongside her athletic achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Amber Glenn Dating? Does the American Figure Skater Have a Partner?

As of February 2026, Amber Glenn does not have a publicly known partner. Her social media and public appearances show no current romantic involvement. She previously dated fellow skater Nathan Chen in 2016, sharing parts of their relationship online. Since then, she has focused on skating, training, and personal growth rather than romantic pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Amber Glenn’s Net Worth?

Amber Glenn’s net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $500,000 in 2026. Prize money from competitions forms a major part of this, including her three consecutive U.S. National Championships and the 2024–25 Grand Prix Final. Gold medals at U.S. Championships and Grand Prix events typically award around $25,000 each. Olympic bonuses range from $15,000 to $37,500 depending on medal placement.

Sponsorship deals, including one with skincare brand AmLactin, add to her income, as does her baseline salary from the U.S. Figure Skating team. These earnings reflect years of dedication, family support, and consistent high-level performance on ice.