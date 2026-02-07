Who Is Cayla Barnes? Meet American Ice Hockey Star’s Parents, Net Worth, Partner, Ethnicity & More

Cayle Barnes is just another bright name of the US Women’s Ice Hockey team in the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. Her list of accolades goes on and on, and you’ll just get tired counting them. At just 19 years of age, Barnes became the youngest player on the 2018 gold-medal team. Barnes was the first woman sporting icon to win three consecutive gold medals at the IIHF World Women’s U18 Championship (2015–2017).

Now, while we are at it, let us know more about Barnes and her background.

What is Cayla Barnes’ age and height?

Cayla Barnes was born on January 7th, 1999. That means, just last month, she turned 27.

As per sources, her height is 5ft 2 inches.

Where is Cayla Barnes from? What is her nationality?

Being an American, Cayla Barnes hails from Eastvale, California. Growing up there, she played youth hockey for programs like the 10U Anaheim Ducks, Lady Ducks, 12U LA Selects, and 14U LA Kings.

When she was just 14 years old, Barnes shifted from California to the East Coast to attend the New Hampton School. There she was, a multi-sport athlete in hockey, soccer, and lacrosse. She pursued an undergraduate degree from Boston College in a Bachelor of Science in Communication with a minor in Management and Leadership.

Barnes spent 6 years in Boston because she missed two academic years as she participated in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics. She served as a two-time captain for the Eagles. After graduating in 2023, Cayla Barnes didn’t wait up. She used her final year of NCAA eligibility as a graduate student at Ohio State, where she won the 2024 NCAA National Championship while completing her Master’s degree.

Who are Cayla Barnes’ parents and family?

Michelle Church and Scott Barnes are Cayla Barnes’ parents. Her mother, Michel, wanted her little girl to be in figure skating at first. The reasons? All four of her boys are Hockey players.

The brothers played roller hockey in Eastvale, California, which interested Cayla to transition from figure skating to hockey at age three. When she was growing up, Cayla frequently played on boys’ teams alongside or following her brothers.

Cayla has a tattoo of the phrase, “What if you don’t fail, what if you fly?” which was a question her mother frequently asked to encourage her when she had doubts about her career.

What is Cayla Barnes’ net worth?

Barnes’ 2026 net worth ranges between $400,000 and $750,000. Her main source of income comes from her massive professional hockey contract with the Seattle Torrent.

They signed the contract last June, locking it in through the 2027–28 season. As a high-profile first-round draft pick (5th overall), her remuneration likely falls into the league’s top tier, which for the 2025–26 season ranges from $80,000 to $100,000+ per year.

Apart from this, she has been a champion in the Olympics and other multi-sport events. These wins turn into cash during prize distribution. And being an athlete, there is always the perk of endorsements.

She has a known deal with the skincare brand AmLactin and has been featured in campaigns related to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

What is Cayla Barnes’ ethnicity?

Cayla Barnes is not very open about her ethnic background in the public forum, hence no information on that fron tis available yet. Other than that, Barnes is primarily noticed because of her solid presence in women’s hockey team as an LGBTQ+ member.

She finds support from teammates Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter, who are also some of the people who have openly embraced their LGBTQIA identities.

Is Cayla Barnes dating? Does an American Ice Hockey player have a partner?

Yes. Cayla Barnes is in a long-term loving relationship with Hope Walinski. The couple has been together for five years, and they celebrated their anniversary last September. Barnes even posted photos of them together on social media.

Barnes has spoken about the importance of Walinski and her family in providing a support system that allows her to balance the high-pressure demands of elite international hockey.