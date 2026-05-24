Who Is Cody Miller? Team USA’s Swimmer’s Net Worth, Parents, Siblings and Ethnicity

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Cody Miller

You know that feeling when an underdog crashes the biggest stage and suddenly makes everyone pay attention? That’sin a nutshell. Born with pectus excavatum, a condition that caused a sunken chest, he started swimming as therapy and somehow turned that journey into an Olympic medal-winning career.

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Who is Cody Miller?

Born on January 9, 1992, in Billings, Montana, Miller is an American breaststroke specialist known for his grit, personality, and unlikely rise in swimming. Standing 5-foot-11, he originally got into the pool at age eight after doctors recommended swimming to help manage pectus excavatum, a condition commonly known as a sunken chest.

He later starred at Indiana University before breaking through internationally at the 2015 World Championships. Despite battling injuries and setbacks throughout his career, Miller built a reputation as one of American swimming’s hardest workers and most relatable athletes.

Although he stepped away from the national team after the 2024 season, he remains a fan favorite and recently made headlines after signing up for the controversial Enhanced Games.

Who is Cody Miller’s wife?

His personal life is almost too wholesome. Cody’s married to Ali DeWitt, a former college swimmer herself. They started dating around 2015, and in a move straight out of a rom-com, he proposed to her on the sidelines of the 2015 Golden Goggle Awards, November 22nd, if you’re keeping track.

They tied the knot on September 9, 2017, and have been rock solid since. Ali isn’t just a supportive spouse; she’s a regular star in his vlogs, helping keep the chaos manageable. They’ve got two kids, a daughter born in 2019 and a son in 2021. You’ll often hear Cody joke about USADA agents showing up to test him right in the middle of putting the little ones to bed.

Who are Cody Miller’s parents & siblings?

Cody Miller

2016 Summer Olympics

comes from a deeply supportive and resilient family. His father, Craig Miller, passed away in 2015, shortly before Cody’s breakthrough run toward the. His mother, Debra Miller, played a major role in supporting his swimming journey, even relocating the family to Las Vegas to help him pursue the sport seriously.

What is Cody Miller’s ethnicity & nationality?

Cody is American through and through. Born under Montana’s big skies, raised under Vegas neon. Ethnically, he’s white or Caucasian, with American roots. He hasn’t made a big deal about his religion, but he’s mentioned his Christian faith in interviews and social media posts here and there.

What is Cody Miller’s net worth?

Estimates place Cody Miller’s net worth at around $2 million, though nothing has been officially confirmed. His income likely comes from a mix of Olympic and World Championship success, endorsement deals, speaking appearances, swim clinics, and his popular YouTube content.

Unlike stars in the NFL or NBA, elite swimmers don’t earn massive guaranteed salaries, which makes personal branding especially important. Miller’s strong online presence helped him build value beyond the pool, turning him into one of the most recognizable personalities in American swimming.

What are Cody Miller’s Swimming career highlights?

The guy’s got some serious hardware. Bronze medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Also helped Team USA snag gold in the 4×100 medley relay. Add two World Championship golds in relays from 2014 and 2017, and he’s way more than a one-hit wonder.

Domestically, he qualified for multiple Olympic Trials and remained competitive well into his 30s. He even threw down a solid swim at the 2024 Jingle Jamboree before calling it a career. As Miller put it on his own channel, he’s planning to shift into “Masters meets, swim a few days a week.” That tells you how much the sport still means to him.

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Even in retirement, Cody Miller isn’t fading away quietly. He’s said he wants to stay involved in swimming, and that usually means more than just one lane. Think content creation, Masters meets, maybe even mentoring the next wave of breaststrokers. The interesting part now isn’t whether he can still race (spoiler: he can). It’s how he shapes this next chapter. For fans, the next big thing is just whatever he shows up to next, whatever video drops, whatever story he decides to tell. And knowing Cody Miller? It won’t be boring.