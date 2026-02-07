Who Is Frank Del Duca? Meet American Bobsledder’s Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

Frank Del Duca qualified for the men’s 2026 Winter Olympics’ bobsledding event. He was one of Team USA’s flag bearers during the opening ceremony at the San Siro Stadium. Duca led the USA in the stadium alongside speedskater Erin Jackson. He is the first bobsledder to serve as a U.S. flag bearer in 70 years.

In addition to being an athlete, he is an army sergeant serving as a primary pilot and comes from a diverse family background. While we are at it, let’s learn more about Frank Del Duca.

Who is Frank Del Duca?

Frank Del Duca (often spelled Del Duca) is a brilliant American athlete and soldier, currently serving as a U.S. Army Sergeant and a top-ranked Olympic bobsled pilot. He is now drawing widespread attention after officials named him one of the athletes to carry the US flag at the February 6 opening ceremony. He is an active-duty Infantryman (11B) in the U.S Army.

The Army World Class Athlete Program allowed extraordinary soldiers to make a career for themselves by competing in international competitions. Initially, Del Duca started as a push athlete (brakeman) in 2015 but transitioned to the “front seat” as a pilot after missing the 2018 Olympic team.

He made his Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games, finishing 13th in both the two-man and four-man events. He entered the 2026 Games ranked fourth in the World Cup standings for the two-man bobsled.

What is Frank Del Duca’s age, height, and athletic background?

Frank Del Duca was born on July 7th, 1991, which means he is 34 years old. Duca stands at 5 ft 11 inches. All of this is fine, but one thing people won’t believe is that bobsledding was never his first choice. During his high school days at Telstar Regional High, Duca was a state champion slalom skier and triple jumper in Maine.

He joined the University of Maine, and there he was a standout track and field athlete at the University of Maine, where he earned an America East conference title in the long jump. Before delving into bobsledding, Duca played as a kicker, punter, and wide receiver for the Southern Maine Raging Bulls, a AAA American football team.

Who are Frank Del Duca’s parents and family?

Frank Del Duca is the son of Frank Del Duca Sr. While there is no information about his mother’s name, she is part of the D’Alessio family, whose roots trace back to Naples, Italy.

Duca’s father is a hotelier and owns and operates a restaurant known as the Crossroads Diner in Bethel, Maine. Previously, he opened a second restaurant, Frank’s Bar and Grille, where Frank worked after college to pay off loans. Plus, his father has always been a solid supporter of his life and career choices. He encouraged his son in various athletic phases, right from when he was playing childhood roller hockey to bobsledding.

And then his paternal and maternal roots tracing back to Italy play a very important role in his appearance at the 2026 Milan Olympics. His paternal grandparents are originally from Lanzo and Naples, Italy, with additional roots in Palermo, Sicily, through the DePrimo line. His mother’s side of the family is originally from the D’Alessio family in Naples, and they came to America through Ellis Island.

Is Frank Del Duca married? Who is his wife?

Even though Frank Del Duca was in service, he didn’t miss out on making a family of his own. Duca is married to Haley Del Duca. Duca and his wife met during college at an event, and they have been together since then. After graduation, they re-linked right as Frank was trying out for USA Bobsled & Skeleton in 2015. The couple got married on June 5th, 2015, so it’s been more than a decade since they got married.

Haley is a nurse by profession. She has significantly supported Frank’s athletic journey, even taking travel nursing assignments in New York and Colorado to be near his training centers. The couple has two sons: Sebastian, who is three years old, and Lorenzo, who will be a year old next month.

What is Frank Del Duca’s ethnicity and nationality?

Frank Del Duca is an American national. He was born in Broward County, Florida, and was brought up in Bethel, Maine. However, other than this, he is also a proud representative of his Italian descent.

He grew up in an Italian American household influenced by the food, culture, and traditions passed down from his immigrant ancestors. Duca described leading Team USA in Italy as a “bridge” between his family heritage and his military service.

What is Frank Del Duca’s net worth in 2026?

There is no doubt that Del Duca is a Sergeant (E-5) in the U.S. Army. His main flow of income comes from his military service, along with his role in the WCAP. The unit provides the training resources and financial support needed to compete at an international level while serving as a soldier.

Other than that, Del Duca stated that bobsledding is not a profitable sport. In a 2026 interview, he noted that he does not get paid to bobsled and often loses money in the sport due to the high cost of equipment and travel. There were even some times when Duca directed his three-year service salary to the sport.

What are Frank Del Duca’s career highlights and achievements?