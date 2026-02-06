Who Is Gus Kenworthy? Winter Olympics Skier & American Horror Story Star Net Worth, Parents, Nationality, Relationship, ICE Controversy

Gus Kenworthy is a British-American freestyle skier and actor who is currently competing for Team GB at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. One of his most notable accolades is winning a silver medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Olympics while representing the United States. And he is not just another athlete in the sport.

Kenworthy is also into the law business, as one of the first openly gay action-sports stars.

Since his coming out in 2015, Gus has become an important face for queer recognition in sports. His live coverage kiss with his boyfriend at the 2018 PyeongChang Games marked an important and bold shakeup. Plus, his acting career also had its moments.

Kenworthy initially retired after the 2022 Beijing Games, and during that time, he pursued acting, most notably starring as Chet Clancy in American Horror Story: 1984 (2019). But last year, things changed, again.

In May 2025, he announced his availability in competitive skiing. Last month, on January 19, he was officially selected for the Team GB squad after a rapid qualification period.

What is Gus Kenworthy known for in the Winter Olympics?

2014 Sochi (USA) : Won the silver medal in slopestyle. During these games, he also came to the spotlight for adopting a family of stray dogs found in the Olympic Village.

2018 PyeongChang (USA) : Completed 12th in slopestyle while clashing with a broken thumb and hip injury. He made international headlines kissing his boyfriend on live television.

2022 Beijing (GB) : Switched allegiance to Great Britain to honor its birth country. He finished 8th in the halfpipe final.

2026 Milano Cortina (GB): After a short span of staying off the radar, Gus was selected for his fourth Olympic Games representing Team GB. He is all set to compete in the men's snowboard halfpipe event, with qualifying starting on February 19, 2026.

Who are Gus Kenworthy’s parents, and what is his nationality?

Since Gus Kenworthy has a dual-citizenship, he has the best of both countries.

His mother, Heather ‘pip’ Taylor, is from Bristol, England. She is widely known as Gus’s “No. 1 fan.” Gus changed his athletic allegiance to Great Britain in 2019 to honor her during the final days of his Olympic career.

Kenworthy’s father, Peter, is an American, and he hails from Philadelphia. Pete was a former banker in London, and reportedly, he met Gus’ mother there. For the last ten years, he has served as the executive director of the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Is Gus Kenworthy in a relationship?

For the last two years, Gus Kenworthy has been in a relationship with Andrew Rigby.

In August 2024, their bond became public when they started sharing photos of each other on social media. The pair has posted various milestones online, including trips to Provincetown for the July 4th holiday in 2025 and Burning Man.

Kenworthy posts birthday wishes for Rigby (and his dog, Birdie) on February 22, often referring to them as “the two most kissable faces.”

Rigby has been a vocal presence in Gus’ career. Recently, they have celebrated his selection for Team GB’s 2026 Olympic squad with public messages of pride.

What was the ICE controversy involving Gus Kenworthy?

Coming to the crux of the story, 48 hours back, Gus Kenworthy got entangled in a major controversy that questioned his US policies.

On February 5, Kenworthy shared a photo on social media with his 1.2 million followers, showing the sentence “F* ICE” written in yellow in the snow. Gus later stated that he created the post to target the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Kenworthy’s post ignited when ICE agents reportedly killed two American citizens during a crackdown in Minnesota, as well as the agency’s presence in Italy as part of the U.S. Olympic security detail. Alongside the image, he posted:

A Call to Action : A “sample script” urging followers to contact their senators to demand “real guardrails and accountability” for ICE and Border Patrol.

In a personal statement, Gus wrote, “Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough. We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities”.

The backlash came from all fronts. However, the International Olympic Committee put down their weapons right from the start as they don’t regulate the social media activity of athletes.

This is rooted in the time when Gus Kenworthy changed his athletic allegiance to Great Britain. After that, US citizens labeled him a traitor for his change of allegiance and his vocal criticism of U.S. policy. The protest occurred while high-profile U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, were arriving in Milan for the opening ceremony.