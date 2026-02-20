Who Is Haley Winn? Meet the American Ice Hockey Star’s Boyfriend, Parents, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

February 7, 2026, Milan, Lombardy, Italy: defender Haley Winn 8 of Team United States warms up before playing against Team Finland in the Preliminary Round Group B at the Milano Ice Park In Rho in MILAN, Italy during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Team USA defeats Finland 5-0. Milan Italy – ZUMAa161 20260207_oly_a161_184 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcex

Haley Winn is an ice hockey player who plays defense for the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and is a member of the United States women’s national ice hockey team. She debuted at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics and helped Team USA win the gold medal.

Winn played for Clarkson University at the collegiate level and quickly established herself as one of the prominent names on the blueline. She transitioned into elite competition and has already won two gold medals at the IIHF Women’s World Championships with Team USA in 2023 and 2025, and a silver in 2024. By now, we are sure you are curious about Winn, so let’s tell you all about her.

What is Haley Winn’s age, height, and athletic background?

Haley Winn was born on July 14, 2003, in Rochester, New York. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs around 150 lbs.

Winn started playing hockey at a very young age, and the passion was nurtured along with her three elder brothers. They had a rink in their backyard, and all four siblings played on the ice day and night. She began as a forward, but slowly embraced the defensive role that all of her brothers played.

The 22-year-old was determined to pursue hockey as a career, which is why she joined Clarkson in the NCAA. She played 151 games, scoring 130 points, putting her behind just

Who are Haley Winn’s parents and family?

for most points by a defender in Clarkson’s women’s hockey history. After a staggering 2024-25 season, Winn won the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference and Defender of the Year award.

Winn comes from a supportive, athletic family. Her father, Mike, played baseball in college but was fond of ice hockey. He went to Clarkson, and growing up, it became Haley’s dream college.

Even her mother, Janet, has always supported her daughter’s sporting career and encouraged her to achieve great heights. Finally, her three main pillars in her hockey journey are her brothers Casey, Ryan, and Tommy.

All three of them have played ice hockey at the collegiate level. Casey played for SUNY Brockport, Tommy played for SUNY Geneseo, and Ryan played for Bowdoin College. They were even in Milan throughout the whole campaign, supporting their little sister. They have caught the public eye for wearing matching costumes and giving the loudest cheers.

Haley credits her brothers for helping her build a career on the ice. By always training with male players around her, Winn stayed well ahead of her competitors.

Is Haley Winn in a relationship? Who is her boyfriend?

Haley Winn is dating a fellow ice hockey player whose name is

. The Canadian hockey player plays in the American Hockey League for the. He also played for the Golden Knights at Clarkson.

The couple has maintained a very low profile. Martino does not even have a public account on Instagram, and Winn also barely has 74 posts on the feed. But there are glimpses of them that can be seen on Haley’s social media accounts, confirming their relationship.

What is Haley Winn’s ethnicity and nationality?

Haley Winn is American by nationality, and all of her family was born and raised in the United States. She takes a lot of pride in representing her country, especially on the biggest stage.

While she remains an American, her roots are tied to white Caucasian ethnicity. She was nurtured in the streets of New York, and patriotic love runs deep in her blood.

What is Haley Winn’s net worth in 2026?

The main earnings for a hockey player come from league contracts. Winn signed a three-year contract with the Boston Fleet in August 2025. She was the second pick in the draft, which definitely results in securing a higher end of the salary bracket.

In the initial years, star rookie players earn about $80k-$100k annually. Additionally, her contract even includes a 3% raise every year till 2028. Combined with Olympic gold medal bonuses and endorsement money, her net worth likely falls within the low six-figure range.

What are Haley Winn’s career highlights and achievements?

Some of Haley Winn’s key career achievements include:

Winning the gold medal in Milan at her debut Olympics remains the greatest achievement of her career so far.

Two gold medals and one silver medal at the World Championships.

Gold medal at the U-18 World Championship

Patty Kazmaier Award finalist

ECAC & Defender of the Year award.

Decorated NCAA player

In the whole Winter Olympics campaign, she has scored 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists). The right-shot defender has been

Winning a gold medal in the debut is a dream for every Olympian, and Haley Winn is living it. She is definitely one of the faces to look out for in the world of ice hockey, with long-term potential to achieve greatness.