Who Is Isabeau Levito? Meet American Figure Skater’s Parents, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Ethnicity & More

In just a few hours, Isabeau Levito could find herself part of a historic moment. If she or one of her teammates lands on the podium in Italy, it would end a 20-year drought for the United States in individual women’s figure skating, something that hasn’t happened since Sasha Cohen captured silver back in 2006.

Adding to the reports, for her short program, she’ll glide across the ice to ‘Zoo Be Zoo Be Zoo,’ paying tribute to legendary actress Sophia Loren. Then, for her free skate, she’ll perform to music from the Academy Award-winning 1988 film Cinema Paradiso. But who is this star?

Who is Isabeau Levito?

For those who may not know, she’s representing Team USA in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Games, marking her Olympic debut in Milan-Cortina alongside Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn.

The trio, often nicknamed the “Blade Angels,” has its sights set firmly on bringing home gold, especially because, ever since the United States came up empty in the women’s singles event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, expectations have only intensified, putting this group squarely in the spotlight.

What is Isabeau Levito’s age, height, and athletic background?

Born on March 3, 2007, in Philadelphia and raised in Mount Holly, New Jersey, Isabeau Levito’s journey began with her stepping onto the ice when she was just three years old. According to her official Red Bull profile, it was her mom who first introduced her to skating. Now, 18 years old and standing 5 feet 3 inches (1.60m) tall, she has just four minutes to try to reshape the Olympic podium, and she’s bringing an impressive résumé with her.

Around 10 or 11 years old, she captured the U.S. juvenile title in 2018. By 15, under longtime coach Yulia Kuznetsovashe, she won her first U.S. figure skating title and finished fourth in her senior World Championships debut. She kept building momentum, winning gold at the 2022 Junior World Figure Skating Championships and earning silver in her first two senior ISU Grand Prix events – Skate America and the MK John Wilson Trophy. The success didn’t stop there…

She won gold at the U.S. Championships in 2023 and followed it with a bronze in 2024. She also earned silver at the 2024 World Championships before placing fourth in 2025.

As her training schedule grew more intense, balancing school and skating became a challenge. To keep up with both, she has been enrolled in the International Virtual Learning Academy online program since her elementary school years.

Who are Isabeau Levito’s parents and family?

Isabeau’s Italian roots run deep, starting with her mother, Chiara Garberi-Levito, who moved from Milan to the United States in 1997 to build a new life while staying closely connected to her hometown and extended family. It was also her mom who chose her name, inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s character, Isabeau d’Anjou, in the fantasy film Ladyhawke. Her grandmother, Nonna Stella, still lives in Italy and follows Isabeau’s journey from afar.

Her mom, a clinical embryologist by profession, has always been one of her biggest supporters and a devoted figure skating fan herself. In fact, she was the one who first signed Isabeau up for skating lessons. She once told Skating Magazine that her daughter is “a ball of fire coated in ice.” In that same interview, she shared how it all began.

After watching the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, she decided to take her three-year-old daughter to a local rink. At first, it was simply to help her with balance and even as a small reward for finishing her meals. But coaches quickly noticed how naturally comfortable Isabeau looked on the ice.

“I put her in skating because I was questioning her balance,” she said. “I like to take one step at a time. Each achievement is like a step to being a good skater. I have always seen my approach as to never create an obstacle in her growth as a skater and give her all the tools she needs to reach her potential. I have always had the approach of ‘let’s see what she can do,’” she said.

On her father’s side, Isabeau carries her American roots. Her dad, Joseph (Tim) Levito, had ties to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and played a supportive role in her skating journey. Sadly, he passed away in 2019 when she was still in her early teens. Growing up in a culturally rich household, Isabeau speaks English at home in New Jersey while also understanding and speaking Italian with her maternal family.

Is Isabeau Levito in a relationship? Who is her boyfriend?

There haven’t been any reports linking Mount Laurel figure skater Isabeau Levito to anyone romantically, and from what’s publicly available, “Tinkerbeau,” the nickname fans gave her because she resembled Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, appears to be single heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics. Even on Instagram, where she has an active following of 177K, there’s no sign of a dating life on display. So it seems she’s either truly single right now or simply very good at keeping that part of her life private.

What is Isabeau Levito’s ethnicity and nationality?

Isabeau Levito is an American athlete of Italian descent, proudly representing her country at the 2026 Winter Olympics. As she steps onto the Olympic stage, she does so as the youngest member of the U.S. team in the women’s event, adding another impressive milestone to her already remarkable journey.

What is Isabeau Levito’s net worth in 2026?

As of 2026, with a large portion of her earnings coming from figure skating competitions itself, Isabeau Levito’s estimated net worth is believed to be between $500,000 and $1 million. Since she’s still young and in the early stages of her professional career, there aren’t any exact public financial records, so that figure is based on general estimates tied to her achievements and income sources. Moreover, as her profile continues to rise, especially after winning major medals and competing on the international stage, she has also begun securing sponsorship deals and brand partnerships, further adding to her growing income.

What are Isabeau Levito’s career highlights and achievements?

By 2026, she was still competing at a high level and continuing to build on the milestones she had already achieved. But above all, her biggest accomplishment so far has been earning a spot on Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics.