Who Is Performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony? Full Lineup and Details

The wait is almost over. On Friday, February 6, the 2026 Winter Olympics will officially start at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. This is a special year because two cities are hosting the Games together: the big city of Milan and the mountain town of Cortina d’Ampezzo. To bring these two different places together, the organizers picked the theme “Harmony.” The show will mix city vibes with mountain traditions, all set to music from some of the world’s best artists.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Headlining the musical performances is pop superstar Mariah Carey. She was the first big international artist announced, and she has something special planned. Rumors say she might even sing in Italian to honor the host country. Organizers are banking on Carey’s global appeal to create a unifying moment, aiming for a stadium-wide sing-along to kick off the Games.

Sharing the stage with Mariah is a group of amazing Italian musicians. The famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli is coming back to the Olympics. He sang at the Winter Games in Turin 20 years ago, so this is a big homecoming for him. He will be joined by Laura Pausini, one of Italy’s most famous singers, and Ghali, a popular rapper who represents the modern side of Milan. To add even more variety, the show will feature the incredible piano playing of Lang Lang and the powerful voice of Cecilia Bartoli. It’s a mix of pop, rap, and classical music that fits the “Harmony” theme perfectly.

What Other Performances or Cultural Acts Are Included?

Beyond the headlining acts, the ceremony’s musical core is the original composition ‘Fantasia Italiana.’ The composer, Dardust, crafted the piece to capture the soul of Italy, blending the vibrant, urban energy of Milan with the majestic tranquility of the Alpine landscape.

You will also see some famous actors telling stories on stage. Pierfrancesco Favino, who you might know from movies like World War Z, will perform alongside a violinist named Giovanni Zanon. They will be joined by actresses Matilda De Angelis and Sabrina Impacciatore. Sabrina recently became famous around the world for her role in the TV show The White Lotus. They will be wearing some of the 1,400 special costumes made just for this event.

Are There Any Surprise Guest Appearances or Special Collaborations?

Besides the singers and actors, there will be some other famous faces in the crowd. Snoop Dogg is back for the Winter Games. After being a huge hit at the Paris Olympics, he is returning as a special reporter for NBC. You can expect to see him cheering on the athletes and having fun in the stands.

In a nod to the future, Tom Cruise is expected to be in attendance, serving as an unofficial ambassador for the upcoming LA 2028 Summer Games in a symbolic passing of the Olympic torch back to the United States. We might also see some internet stars, like the runners Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who went viral during the torch relay. With the Italian President Sergio Mattarella there to officially open the Games, it’s going to be a night full of important people and big celebrations.