Who Is Performing at the Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony? Meet Roberto Bolle, Achille Lauro, Gabry Ponte & Benedetta Porcaroli

The 2026 Winter Olympics, which began on February 4, is set to draw to a close on February 22. As the flame of this edition of the Winter Olympics prepares to be extinguished, the historic Arena di Verona is set to ignite with a star-studded celebration of Italian culture and creativity.

Often called Italy’s “City of Love,” Verona will host performers and special guests from Italy, including Roberto Bolle, Gabry Ponte, Verona-born pop star Achille Lauro, and Benedetta Porcaroli. In case you’re not already familiar with them, let’s take a look at who they are.

Who is Roberto Bolle?

Just a year after performing at OnDance at the Arco della Pace on September 7, 2025, Roberto Bolle is set to return to Milan, Italy, for another major moment. He has been announced as the first headliner for the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he will lead a spellbinding performance built around the evening’s theme, “Beauty in Action.”

A true multi-generational talent, Bolle has captivated audiences for decades, touring with world-renowned companies such as the Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, and Bolshoi Ballet, while also bringing ballet to wider audiences through his series Roberto Bolle and Friends.

This also won’t be his first Olympic appearance. Back at the Opening Ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics in his home region of Piedmont, Bolle lit up the stage with a futuristic superhero-inspired performance that energized the crowd. Now, nearly two decades later, he returns to the Olympic spotlight once again.

Who is Achille Lauro?

The famous Italian singer and songwriter, Achille Lauro, is set to light up the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Arena di Verona. Born in Verona and raised in Rome, Lauro first made his name in the city’s underground rap scene before rising to become one of Italy’s biggest pop stars. Known for constantly reinventing himself, he has explored rap, electronic, and punk influences, building a reputation as a bold and unpredictable performer.

Over the years, Lauro has earned No. 1 albums and a chart-topping single with “Mille,” alongside Fedez and Orietta Berti, a song that quickly went platinum and racked up millions of views online. He has also represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest and performed multiple times at the Sanremo Music Festival. Fresh off a 2025 performance at the Nitto ATP Finals, Lauro now returns home to Verona, ready to deliver one of the defining moments of the Olympic farewell.

Who is Gabry Ponte?

Gabry Ponte is also joining the star-studded lineup for the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Italian DJ and producer is expected to bring high energy to the night, adding a strong dose of dance and contemporary music flair to the celebration. Known worldwide as a founding member of Eiffel 65 and the voice behind the global hit Blue (Da Ba Dee), Ponte has long been a force in the electronic music scene.

Beyond his early Eurodance success, Ponte has built a major solo career, producing tracks like Beat on My Drum for Pitbull and Tacata for Tacabro. Most recently, he represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with “Tutta l’Italia.” Now, he’s set to turn Verona into one giant dance floor as the Olympic Games come to a close.

Who is Benedetta Porcaroli?

Last but not least, Benedetta Porcaroli will also appear at the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Widely recognized for playing Chiara in the Baby and for starring alongside Sydney Sweeney in the 2024 horror film Immaculate, she has also built an impressive film résumé with roles in acclaimed Italian movies such as The Kidnapping of Arabella, Perfect Strangers, and Tutte le mie notti, further cementing her place as one of Italy’s prominent young talents.

What is the theme of the closing ceremony?

The theme of the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony is “Beauty in Action,” a concept described by the International Olympic Committee as a love letter to Italian culture, creativity, and the unity of sport, art, and beauty. Designed to highlight the deep connection between Milan’s urban energy and Cortina’s mountain landscape, the show will blend opera, music, dance, cinema, design, and technology into one sweeping celebration.

According to the official Olympics website, the ceremony promises a rich tapestry of music, art, and storytelling that will showcase Italy’s creativity, ingenuity, and passion while honoring both athletic excellence and cultural identity.

Looking ahead to the festivities in Verona, Organizing Committee President Giovanni Malagò said Milano Cortina 2026 once again aims to celebrate Italian excellence and promote the nation’s cultural heritage. He described the historic city as an eternal stage where history meets the future, perfectly capturing an event that brings together sport, art, and culture in a powerful tribute to Italian beauty.

Where and when is the ceremony taking place?

The historic Arena di Verona will host the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 22, with a lineup of performers set to light up the stage. The event will air live at 2:30 p.m. ET and again in primetime at 9 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Peacock, NBC, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC and NBC Sports apps, where viewers can find the full TV schedule and watch on mobile, tablet, or connected TV devices.