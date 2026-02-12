Who Is Quinn Hughes’s Rumored Girlfriend, Olivia Bonon? All to Know About Her

Quinn Hughes is a major star in the NHL and the captain of the Minnesota Wild as of early 2026. While he is famous for his skills as a top defenseman, he keeps his life private off the ice. For a long time, fans have been curious about his dating life. Even though he is not married, there have been many rumors linking him to social media creator Olivia Bonn.

Although the two have never officially confirmed they are a couple, buzz on social media has kept fans talking. From shared travel locations to subtle “likes” on Instagram, their relationship has become a popular mystery in the hockey world.

What does Olivia Bonn do? All to know about her education and profession

Olivia Bonn is a successful digital creator and model. Two well-known agencies manage her: Bamby Model Management and Elite Model Management, based in New York. As a model, she has built a stylish and professional portfolio accessible to her thousands of followers on social media.

Olivia is about 23 years old now. She celebrated her 21st birthday in Paris in June 2023, a memorable moment for many of her fans.

While she hasn’t shared every detail of her school life, she is focused on her career in fashion and social media. Bonn often posts about her travels and her work, showing that she is an independent and hard-working professional.

How did Quinn Hughes and Olivia Bonn meet?

The story of how Quinn and Olivia met is mostly based on what fans have discovered online.

It is believed they first connected through social media around 2020. At first, they only “liked” a few of each other’s photos, but things seemed to get more serious in early 2023.

They were reportedly seen together in New York in February of the same year.

Imago @Canucks / X

Since then, they have been spotted together several times.

In April 2023, Olivia was seen leaving a hockey game in Quinn’s car. Quinn even visited her in Europe during the summer.

Even though they don’t post many photos together, these small moments have convinced several that they share a close bond.

When and where did Quinn and Olivia get started dating?

While the exact date is still a secret, the rumors really took off in the spring of 2023.

This was the time when they started showing up in the same cities more often. Olivia also began following several of Quinn’s teammates’ wives and accounts related to Vancouver, where Quinn was playing at the time. By the time of the team’s Halloween party in late 2023, many fans considered them to be an unofficial couple.

Do Quinn Hughes and Olivia Bonn have kids together?

No, Quinn Hughes and Olivia Bonn do not have any kids together. Quinn is currently focused on his professional career, especially after his big trade to the Minnesota Wild in December 2025 and his role with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

While he is the godfather to his former teammate Conor Garland’s son, Quintin, he does not have any children of his own.

What is Olivia Bonn’s Instagram account?

Olivia Bonn’s Instagram handle is @oliviaabonn. She has over 25k followers who love to see her latest fashion looks and travel photos. Her account looks like a professional magazine, featuring her modeling work and her life as an influencer.

On her account, she shares a mix of professional photos and “behind-the-scenes” clips of her life.

Liv (that’s what her Insta username is) is also active on TikTok, where she gives her fans a closer look at her personality. Even though she is linked to a famous athlete, she uses her platform mostly to grow her own brand as a model and digital creator.