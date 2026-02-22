Who Is Roberto Bolle? Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony Performer Girlfriend, Parents, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

Roberto Bolle, an “Étoile” (star) at Milan’s La Scala Theatre, has spent decades as a principal dancer with top companies such as the American Ballet Theatre. Celebrated for his precision and athleticism, he’s often compared to a “Greek sculpture” for his sculpted form and commanding stage presence. Bolle has helped bring ballet to mainstream audiences through television specials like Danza con me and his international tour, Roberto Bolle and Friends.

On February 22, 2026, Bolle took center stage at the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in Verona. His performance, Beauty in Action, filled the ancient Arena di Verona (a Roman amphitheater dating back to the 1st century AD) with a blend of classical choreography and cutting-edge technology. It marked his second Olympic appearance, following his memorable role in the 2006 Turin Opening Ceremony. Let’s find out more about this star:

Who is Roberto Bolle?

Bolle is a world-class Italian ballet dancer and choreographer who trained at the La Scala Theatre Ballet School. He became a principal dancer at just 20 and has since performed in some of the world’s most prestigious theaters, including the Bolshoi in Moscow and the Royal Opera House in London. Beyond his celebrated career in dance, Bolle serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to support children in need.

How old is Roberto Bolle, and where is he from?

Roberto was born on March 26, 1975, in Casale Monferrato, Italy, and is 50 years old as of early 2026. He grew up in Trino, a small town in the Piedmont region, and began dancing at the age of seven. At 12, he left home to study in Milan, where his exceptional talent quickly stood out.

Imago Source: Roberto Bolle Instagram

When he was 15, the legendary Rudolf Nureyev recognized his potential and wanted him for a lead role, though the school required him to wait until he was older.

Who are Roberto Bolle’s parents?

His parents are Luigi and Maria Teresa (Mariuccia) Bolle. His father was a mechanic who owned a garage, and his mother was a homemaker. They had no dance background, but supported his dreams by letting him move away for school as a child.

Roberto remains close to them and often goes back to his hometown to visit. He has three siblings, including a twin brother who sadly passed away in 2011.

What is Roberto Bolle’s ethnicity and nationality?

Bolle is an Italian of European ethnicity and is regarded as a national icon who frequently represents Italy on the global stage. He has been honored with the title of Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic for his outstanding contributions to the arts.

His performance in Verona for the 2026 Games captured the essence of Italian artistry and movement, linking his personal journey to the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Who is Roberto Bolle’s partner?

As of 2026, Roberto is in a long-term relationship with Daniel Lee. Lee is a famous British fashion designer and the creative director of the luxury brand Burberry. He previously led Bottega Veneta. The couple lives together in London but spends a lot of time in Italy. Bolle is also very active in the fashion world, working with designers like Giorgio Armani to provide his stage costumes and public outfits.

What is Roberto Bolle’s net worth?

Roberto’s net worth is estimated at $10 million in 2026. This comes from his long career as a top dancer and his massive outdoor dance tours. Unlike many ballet dancers, Bolle earns high fees from TV specials and major modeling deals with brands like Ferragamo.

His annual ‘Bolle and Friends’ tour sells thousands of tickets in famous spots like the Colosseum, adding to his wealth.

Why is Roberto Bolle performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony?

He was chosen to lead the ceremony because he represents the “Beauty in Action” theme of the Milano-Cortina Games. The event was held at the Arena di Verona, which holds about 15,000 people. Bolle’s dance was the main part of a show that included music and design. Organizers used his performance to show that athletes and dancers share the same hard work and physical power.

Roberto Bolle has gone from a small-town boy to a global star. His performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics was a major tribute to Italian history and art. Even at 50, he continues to show that ballet can be powerful and popular with everyone.

His work with UNICEF and his many public dance projects ensure that people will remember him long after his final bow in Verona.