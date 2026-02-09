Who Is Stefania Constantini? Meet Curler Parents, Net Worth, Partner, Ethnicity, & More

Stefania Constantini is an Italian curling superstar who became a national hero during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. She is famous for winning Italy’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in curling alongside her partner Amos Mosaner in the mixed doubles event.

Known for her incredible focus and calm under pressure, Stefania has quickly become the face of winter sports in Italy. As a native of Cortina d’Ampezzo, she is currently the lead star for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she is competing on her home ice to defend her title. Here’s all there is to know about her journey:

What is Stefania Constantini’s age and height?

Stefania Constantini was born on April 15, 1999, which makes her 26 years old as she competes in the 2026 Winter Olympics. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 cm). Her height and athletic build give her the balance and strength needed to deliver heavy curling stones with extreme precision. In curling, being fit is very important for “sweeping,” which is the fast brushing motion athletes use to help the stone slide further and straighter.

Where is Stefania Constantini from? What is her nationality?

Stefania is Italian. She was born in Pieve di Cadore but grew up in the famous mountain town of Cortina d’Ampezzo. Growing up in the Dolomites, she was surrounded by snow and winter sports from a very young age.

She was introduced to curling when she was only eight years old after a friend from school invited her to try it. Before she became a full-time pro, she worked at a North Face clothing store in her hometown to support her training.

What Is Stefania Constantini’s Ethnicity?

Stefania’s ethnicity is Italian. She is very proud of her roots in the Veneto region of Northern Italy. She often speaks about how much it means to her to represent her small mountain community on the world stage. Her identity is deeply tied to the “Alpine” culture of the Dolomites, where winter sports like curling and skiing are a way of life for many families.

Is Stefania Constantini Dating? Does She Have a Partner?

Stefania Constantini is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Domenico Dell’Olio. Domenico is not a professional curler, but he is her biggest supporter and is often seen cheering for her in the stands. They have been together for several years, and Stefania frequently shares photos of their travels and life in the mountains on her social media. While she spends most of her time on the ice with her teammate Amos Mosaner, she credits Domenico for giving her the emotional support she needs to stay grounded.

Who Are Stefania Constantini’s Parents and Family?

Stefania comes from a very supportive family that has encouraged her sports career since she was a child. Her father is Andrea Constantini and her mother is Monica Rezzadore. They saw her passion for curling early on and helped her balance her practice schedule with her schoolwork.

Stefania also has a brother named Daniele Constantini. Interestingly, Daniele is also a talented curler. In 2019, Stefania and Daniele actually teamed up as a siblings duo to win the Italian National Mixed Doubles Championship. This family connection to the sport helped Stefania develop the competitive drive that led her to Olympic gold.

What Is Stefania Constantini’s Net Worth?

In 2026, Stefania Constantini’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million. Her earnings have grown significantly since her 2022 Olympic win. Before she was famous, she struggled to make a living and worked a part-time retail job. Today, she is a member of the Fiamme Oro, which is the sports section of the Italian State Police. This means she receives a steady salary from the government to train full-time as an athlete.

She also earns money through sponsorships with major brands like North Face and through prize money from the Grand Slam of Curling. In 2025, she won the World Mixed Doubles Championship, which added to her career earnings. As the face of the 2026 Games in Italy, her value as a brand ambassador has never been higher.