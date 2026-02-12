Who is the Winter Olympics Coach Working With 13 Countries?

The 2026 Winter Olympics continues to deliver surprises. As figure skating took center stage in Milan, French coach Benoit Richaud left the crowd puzzled when he switched jackets in the middle of the competition. The reason? The 38-year-old isn’t supporting just one or two teams at the Games. In a recent revelation, Richaud shared that he is working with 16 skaters representing 13 different countries. Here’s how this unexpected international collaboration came together.

Who Is the Winter Olympics Coach?

Benoit Richaud is a French figure skating coach, choreographer, and former competitive ice dancer who has emerged as one of the sport’s most influential creative minds and a notable highlight at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Born on January 16, 1988, in Avignon, France, Richaud grew up surrounded by dance and music, which later shaped his artistic approach on the ice. He competed internationally as an ice dancer for France at three World Junior Championships early in his career and therefore achieved respectable placements before retiring from competition in the late 2000s.

Richaud later transitioned into choreography, quickly building a global reputation for designs. His work has been sought by top skaters from countries including Japan, the United States, and Canada. This helped him attain milestones such as the Best Figure Skating Choreographer at the 2024 ISU Skating Awards and nominations again in 2025.

Richaud moved from choreography into full-time coaching in the last few years. Based in Nice, France, he now oversees training and creative direction for elite athletes from around the world. He is coaching 16 skaters from 13 nations at the 2026 Olympics, marking a rare multinational team that explains why he was seen wearing different national team jackets during competition.

Which Coach Is Guiding 13 Countries at the Winter Olympics?

Fans watching the men’s short program were surprised to see Benoit wearing different team jackets throughout the night. At one point, he supported France, and shortly after, he was seen cheering in Georgia’s colors.

Richaud, 38, works as both a coach and a choreographer. He revealed that he is guiding 16 skaters at the Games, with athletes coming from 13 countries. The event marked a historic feat as seven of his skaters competed in the same event on Tuesday.

Some of the athletes he supports include the United States’ Maxim Naumov and Canada’s Stephen Gogolev. France’s Adam Siao Him Fa and Georgia’s Nika Egadze performed one after the other, which meant Richaud had to quickly swap jackets.

What is Benoit Richaud’s career coaching record?

Benoit Richaud has coached several top international skaters who have achieved strong results at major competitions. His most successful student is France’s Adam Siao Him Fa, who won European Championship medals and became one of the world’s top male skaters. He has also coached Canada’s Stephen Gogolev, a former World Junior Championships silver medalist, and USA’s Maxim Naumov, who has competed at World Championships.

Other notable skaters he has worked with include Bradie Tennell of the United States, a US national champion, and Alexandra Feigin of Bulgaria, who has competed at the Olympics and World Championships.

What Role Does the Coach Play at the Winter Olympics?

Benoit Richaud plays a key role at the 2026 Winter Olympics by guiding, preparing and emotionally supporting his skaters during competition. As a coach and choreographer, he helps athletes refine their routines, stay focused and perform at their best under pressure.

At Milan-Cortina 2026, he is coaching 16 skaters from 13 countries. In the men’s short program, his athletes included USA’s Maxim Naumov, Canada’s Stephen Gogolev, France’s Adam Siao Him Fa, and Georgia’s Nika Egadze. Their performances have been mixed so far. Siao Him Fa delivered a strong skate and currently sits third, putting him in medal contention. The others completed their routines but are still fighting for higher positions.

Richaud said coaching multiple athletes is emotionally intense. “When you are with your skater, you are fully with them.” His role involves quick preparation, constant support, and helping each skater stay confident during the Olympic competition.