Why Did Lindsey Vonn Retire in 2019 and How to Watch Her Comeback Live on TV and Streaming

In our opinion, there should be a statue of Lindsey Vonn made at this point. How can someone be 41 and still game to conquer the racing world, that too in the Olympics? Vonn is a legendary American alpine ski racer who is reportedly the best in history. The Saint Paul native has broken many records:

She holds the record for the most World Cup downhill wins by any skier (male or female) with 45 victories.

She has won 84 World Cup races. At her initial retirement in 2019, her 82 wins were a women’s record (later surpassed by Mikaela Shiffrin).

She is the only American woman to win Olympic gold in the downhill (Vancouver 2010).

She is one of only six women to have won World Cup races in all five major alpine disciplines.

She has won 20 World Cup season titles (Crystal Globes), including four overall championships.

The fans were yearning for something like this in the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. Back in 2019, Lindsey Vonn thought of retiring due to chronic pain.

The road to her triumph isn’t easy. Just a week back, during practice in Switzerland, Vonn crashed and tore her left ACL. She even sustained bone bruising and meniscal damage. But don’t worry. Lindsey completed her trial run today and yesterday. And guess what? She is cleared to compete in Sunday’s medal event.

Now, before you start jumping out of excitement, let’s take a look back at her journey before this comeback.

Why did Lindsey Vonn retire in 2019?

Back in 2019, Lindsey Vonn thought of retiring due to chronic pain. However, being a sports star, one can never stay away from the action for a long time. The pain was tremendous in her knee. It made her normal, ongoing life very difficult, and skiing was even more painful.

Imago CORTINA, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz LINDSEY VONN POST INJURY, IN THE PHOTO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xFRANCESCAxVIECELIx/xipa-agency.netx/xFRANCESCAxVIECELIx IPA_Agency_IPA70923267

By the 2018 Olympics, she could barely straighten or bend her right knee. Following that was a chain of events that resulted in more injuries. This included a crash at Copper Mountain in November 2018 that resulted in a torn LCL and three tibial plateau fractures in her left leg.

When and how did Lindsey Vonn officially announce her retirement?

The announcement was made days before the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Åre, Sweden. Vonn confirmed that the championship will be her last one. She completed the final race in women’s downhill and won a bronze medal for that.

The pain was so unbearable that it was very difficult for Vonn to continue her career.

“It’s been an emotional two weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing,” Vonn wrote. “I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden, and they will be the final races of my career.”

Why did Lindsey Vonn decide to make a comeback after retirement?

Lindsey Vonn’s love for racing is never-ending. That’s why, after five years in the abyss, Vonn thought it was time for a comeback, and so she did.

She went through a partial knee replacement in 2024 and resumed racing later that year. She noted that she felt “free” and could ski without the swelling and agony that had plagued her since 2013. The 2026 Olympic comeback holds a different story.

Imago foto IPP/Giovanni Auletta /Pentaphoto Altenmarkt Zauchensee AUT 10/01/2026 coppa del mondo di sci alpino 2025/2026 discesa libera nella foto Lindsey Vonn USA italy ITALY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxJPN Copyright: xR4924_italyphotopressx

Coming to the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games has a special ring to it. The venue, Cortina d’Ampezzo, is a site of major significance for Vonn. She reached her first career podium there in 2004 and holds a record 12 World Cup victories on that specific course.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lindsey Vonn’s races live?

In the US, NBCUniversal is the main broadcaster for the 2026 Milan Olympic events. And Lindsey Vonn’s race for Sunday will also be broadcast there.

USA Network: Broadcasts live coverage of the alpine skiing events, including the Women’s Downhill.

NBC: Airs the biggest events and medal rounds, often as delayed encores during daytime or primetime slots. Today, February 8, NBC will feature an encore of the downhill at 9:20 a.m. ET.

CNBC : May provide overflow coverage for various Olympic events.

Which streaming platforms will show Lindsey Vonn’s comeback live?