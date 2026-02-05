Why Does Greece Go First at the Winter Olympics? Parade of Nations Order & Opening Ceremony Explained

The Olympic opening ceremonies are always a spectacle, and the excitement feels even bigger with the Winter Olympics 2026 set for February 6 through 22 in Milano Cortina. As the Olympic flame is lit and the Games officially begin, the world is looking at one stadium. One of the most memorable parts of the night is the Parade of Nations, when every country’s athletes walk in together, kicking off the celebration.

That’s the moment when delegations march into the stadium, proudly waving their national flags. It’s emotional, electric, and honestly hard not to get goosebumps watching athletes live out what is likely the culmination of a lifelong dream. But why do no other countries except for Greece march first?

Why is Greece always first in the Parade of Nations?

Ever since the modern Olympic Games were revived, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has honored the birthplace of the ancient Olympics by giving Greece the special distinction of entering first in the Parade of Nations at every Opening Ceremony.

This tradition started in 1928 at the Amsterdam Games and is meant to pay tribute to Greece’s foundational role in Olympic history, both as the site of the original ancient Games and the host of the first modern Olympics in 1896.

How is the Parade of Nations order decided at the Winter Olympics?

Once Greece leads the Parade of Nations, the rest of the order follows a pretty specific system. Countries line up based on the French spelling of their names, since French is one of the IOC’s official languages.

For example, Germany becomes Allemagne in French, which means it falls under the A’s instead of the G’s. There are a couple of exceptions, though – the United States, which is Etats-Unis in French, goes second-to-last because it’s hosting the next Summer Games, and France takes the final spot as the host nation.

There have also been special moments when the usual alphabetical order took a backseat.

In 2016, the Refugee Olympic Team made its debut, made up of athletes who had been forced to flee their home countries. In Rio, they marched in second-to-last, just ahead of Brazil. Then at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021), the team entered second, right behind Greece, marking another meaningful twist to the traditional lineup.

Why does the host country march last in the Olympics?

The host country traditionally marches last in the Olympic Parade of Nations as a mark of honor and welcome, symbolizing the culmination of the global procession and the moment when the host finally greets the world on its own soil.

This ceremony order, formalized by the International Olympic Committee, places Greece first to recognize its historical role as the origin of the Olympics, followed by other nations in alphabetical order, and saves the final spot for the host nation to highlight its role in bringing the world together for the Games. By entering last, the host nation gets a special spotlight in the ceremony, reinforcing the ceremonial importance of welcoming athletes from every corner of the world to compete and celebrate unity and sport.

Has the Parade of Nations order ever changed or been modified?

Yes, it has, but only on very rare occasions. For the most part, the Parade of Nations follows the same long-standing order every Olympics, so any change really stands out.

One of those unusual moments came in 2004, when the Summer Games were held in Athens.

Traditionally, Greece always leads the Parade of Nations, but as the host country, it also has the right to enter last. According to PopSugar, the solution was a compromise.

The Greek flag bearer walked in first to honor tradition, and then, after all the other delegations had entered, the full Greek team made its grand entrance at the end.

Why the Parade of Nations still matters at the Winter Olympics?

The Parade of Nations still matters at the Winter Olympics because it’s far more than a lineup of athletes; it’s a symbolic celebration of global unity, diversity, and shared human achievement.

Seeing each country enter under its flag reminds viewers and participants alike that the Games are a gathering of the world, where nations set aside differences to honor sport, cooperation, and mutual respect. This visually striking procession highlights cultural identity and pride, while also reinforcing the Olympic ideals of peace and solidarity that connect people.