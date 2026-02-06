Why Was Belgium’s Flag Bearer Missing at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony at the Winter Olympics is one of the event’s great traditions. On Friday, February 6, 2026, that spectacle unfolded across four Italian locations, from the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan to the mountain venues of Cortina, Livigno, and Predazzo, celebrating the official start of the Milano Cortina Games. However, there was a visible gap among one national team.

As reported by RMC Sport, the Belgian squad faced a massive problem: “Belgium… without its flag bearer! Designated as flag bearer alongside Hanne Desmet, Maximilien Drion missed the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics due to… a train problem.” (translated from French)

Indeed, while speed skater Hanne Desmet was at the ceremony, Maximilien Drion was nowhere to be seen. So what really happened? Drion was unable to reach Milan from his training base in Switzerland in time for the ceremony after encountering severe disruptions with train connections.

This is a developing report…