Will Donald Trump Attend the Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony? U.S. Delegation Details Explained

President Donald Trump will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, as he has not appointed himself to the official U.S. Presidential Delegation. With the Opening Ceremony at the Games kicking off on February 6, his name wasn’t listed for the Parade of Nations that will feature multiple athletes from different nations with a packed San Siro stadium.

Who is representing the United States at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The United States will be represented at the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics by Vice President JD Vance. He arrived in Milan and told U.S. athletes that the Olympic competition “is one of the few things that unites the entire country.”

Vance added, “The whole country — Democrat, Republican, independent — we’re all rooting for you and we’re cheering for you.” The Vice President will be accompanied by key delegation members, including his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta.

The delegation will also include several distinguished former Olympic champions. Indeed, it includes hockey twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, speedskater Apolo Ohno, and figure skater Evan Lysacek. The U.S. delegation itself will be led into the ceremony by its flag bearers, speedskating champion Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca, who were chosen by a vote of their fellow Team USA athletes.

“Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor. It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual – it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport. The Olympics remind us of the power of sport to connect and inspire, and I’m proud to carry that forward on the Olympic stage,” Jackson said.

Del Duca shared similar sentiments, stating, “Being flag bearer for Team USA is an incredible honor. It was also quite the surprise. I’m grateful for the support from my teammates, coaches and staff, Team USA, U.S. Army WCAP, family and friends, and everyone who has helped me on this journey. With the Olympic Games being held in Italy, it means even more. Nearly everyone in my family is of Italian descent. There is no greater honor than leading Team USA into the Opening Ceremony in Italy.”

This 232-member American team is the largest U.S. Winter Olympics team since 2018 and will be proudly watching as the vice president and his group represent the nation at the official start of the Games.

What does the U.S. Delegation’s presence mean for Team USA and Olympic diplomacy?

The presence of a high-level U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, carries deep symbolic importance for Team USA. The composition of the delegation, including prominent Olympic champions, reinforces the idea that this American team is competing with the nation’s full backing.

The talented roster will feature 98 returning Olympians, 33 athletes who are already Olympic medalists, and 18 who have already won gold. The team is fueled by legends like Mikaela Shiffrin, who, with 108 World Cup wins, aims for redemption after a tough Beijing Winter Olympics. Snowboarder Chloe Kim is striving for a historic third consecutive halfpipe gold.

The men’s ice hockey team, featuring NHL players for the first time since 2014, is hungry to end a gold-medal drought dating back to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.”

Furthermore, the United States’ formal participation upholds a traditional diplomatic function, as the country is engaging with the community and respecting the longstanding tradition of the Olympic Truce. With such a powerful blend of veterans and talented rookies, Team USA is positioned for one of its most successful Winter Olympics campaigns.