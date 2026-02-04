Will Snoop Dogg Attend the Winter Olympics? His Presence, Schedule, and Role Explained

Rap legend Snoop Dogg became the surprise star of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and now he is officially coming back for more. After his fun commentary and unique style won over fans around the world, the music icon has decided to trade his sunglasses for snow goggles. He is set to join the coverage team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, bringing his famous energy to the cold weather.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Snoop Dogg Confirmed to Attend the Winter Olympics?

It’s official. NBCUniversal has confirmed Snoop Dogg will return for the 2026 Winter Olympics. They were so happy with his work in Paris that they asked him to come back for the Winter Games. The news was shared during a big football game on Sunday night in late 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An executive producer for NBC called Snoop their “Ambassador of Happiness” because he brings so much joy to the broadcast. Snoop himself confirmed the news, saying he is excited to wear puffy jackets, snow pants, and skates for the event.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where Will Snoop Dogg Be Present During the Winter Olympics?

Snoop Dogg will be in Italy for the entirety of the Winter Games, which run from February 6 to February 22, 2026. His Olympic journey will take him from the indoor arenas of Milan for figure skating and ice hockey to the alpine slopes of Cortina d’Ampezzo, where he’ll cover high-octane events like skiing and snowboarding.

Why Is Snoop Dogg Attending the Winter Olympics?

Snoop Dogg is going to the Olympics to work as a special reporter for NBC. His main job is to make the Games fun and interesting for everyone, not just hardcore sports fans. He acts as a bridge between pop culture and sports, often doing funny interviews or trying out the sports himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA (@ncaa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He will bring back his popular segment called “Snoop’s Greatest Hits,” where he gives his funny opinions on the day’s best moments. On top of his TV job, he has a special new title as the first-ever “honorary coach” for Team USA. This doesn’t mean Snoop will train the athletes on the field, but rather focuses away from it. He will be the one to hype up the athletes, support their families, and get people all over the world excited to watch Team USA compete.