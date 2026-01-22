Winter Olympics Doubt Grows as Coach Reveals Serious Issue for 20-Year-Old Speed Skating Star

15 days before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, all nations are packing their gear and finalizing their squads. Except for 20-year-old Italian short track skater Lorenzo Previtali, who faced a nightmare scenario that threatened his Olympic dream.

It was at the European Short Track Championships in Tilburg, Netherlands, on January 17, where Previtali was racing in the Men’s 1500m semifinals. He was gliding at high speeds through the tight corners of the ice rink when suddenly, he lost balance and slid toward the barrier, where a rival skater’s blade sliced through his lower leg, resulting in a severe and painful injury.

Previtali bled heavily, as his coach, Kenan Gouadec, revealed that the wound was so deep that he could see the bone. Gouadec said, “We knew immediately that it was something serious. I saw his bone. I looked at least a centimeter deep into his leg and saw the bone. I immediately called an emergency doctor.”

The medical staff rushed in within seconds, and Previtali was stretchered off the ice, teammates and officials tensely watching as doctors quickly worked to stabilize him.

TILBURG, NETHERLANDS – JANUARY 17: Lorenzo Previtali of Italy, Michal Niewinski of Poland during the ISU Short Track European Championships at the IJssportcentrum on January 17, 2026 in Tilburg, Netherlands

“The flesh wound was at least ten centimeters long. It could have been much worse. It’s a good thing he was wearing high-quality shin guards, because the skate even pierced them,” added Gouadec.

Luckily, Previtali can slowly return to training after a few days of rest per Gouadec, who added that the injury shouldn’t keep his student from his home Olympics. His protective gear might have prevented a career-ending injury, allowing Previtali to keep his Olympic dream alive.

The young skater who fought his way from juniors to the Winter Olympics

Lorenzo Previtali’s road to the 2026 Milano‑Cortina Winter Olympics was the result of years of steady progress, strong performances in international races, and key contributions to team results.

Previtali has been competing internationally since his junior years. At youth events like the European Youth Olympic Festival, he made a mark early. During the 2022 winter edition in Vuokatti, Finland, he captured gold in the 1000 m, silver in the 1500 m, and silver in the 500 m. He also helped Italy reach the podium in the mixed relay.

At that festival, Previtali was one of Italy’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony. As he progressed into junior world championships, Previtali continued to impress. In 2024, he won silver in the 1500 m at the World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

By the 2024-25 season, Previtali had moved to the senior level, competing at ISU World Cup events and European Championships. His solid results and personal bests not only helped him grow as a skater but also helped Italy earn quota places for short track at the Olympics, which are distributed according to international rankings and results obtained during the qualification period.

Seeing his results and potential, the Italian Olympic Committee officially named Previtali to the short track team in December 2025. He joins Italy’s men’s squad for the Winter Olympics alongside fellow skaters Pietro Sighel, Andrea Cassinelli, Thomas Nadalini, and Luca Spechenhauser.