Winter Olympics Host Admits Drinking Before Broadcast, Says She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ After On-Air Slip

Broadcast plays a crucial role in any sport, shaping how fans experience the action. However, this time, the Winter Olympics saw an exceptional turn of events after a Channel 9 reporter’s unexpected move caused chaos at the international platform. According to the reports, she was under the influence during her presence at the event and is now apologizing for the same.

Australian sports reporter Danika Mason has gone viral after a difficult live broadcast from the Winter Olympics in Italy, where she struggled to speak clearly during a sports update. While delivering her report on camera, Mason appeared confused and slurred over her words, at one point saying: “Literally, the price of coffee over here is actually fine. It’s more the price of coffee in the US that we are gonna have to get used to… I’m not sure about… the iguanas? Where are we going with that one?”

But now, she has apologized for her behavior and addressed the situation.

Admitting her mistake, she said: “I’m OK, probably just a little embarrassed. Look, I totally misjudged the situation, I shouldn’t have had a drink, especially in these conditions, it’s cold, we’ve got altitude, and not having had dinner probably didn’t help as well.”

She added, “But I want to take full responsibility, it’s not the standard I set myself. So in saying that, I’m genuinely really sorry and I’m thanking everyone for those messages I’ve received as well.”

Mason’s speech under the influence also included statements like, “But anyway… Let’s get into the day’s sport, because there is plenty happening back home.” Her speech remained unclear as she mixed up locations and mispronounced team names, while studio host Karl Stefanovic laughed in the background.

Stefanovic later commented, “Look the cold weather is a thing, right? You can’t actually move your lips.”

In fact, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended Mason, saying he was “pro-Danika” and insisted there was “nothing to see here,” suggesting jet lag may have contributed to the incident.

However, this wasn’t the only reporter incident recorded at the Winter Olympics 2026.

Winter Olympics commentator resigns following criticism

The Winter Olympics 2026 saw the director of Italy’s state sports broadcaster step down after facing heavy criticism over his controversial and mistake-filled commentary during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Paolo Petrecca, who led Rai Sport, resigned after widespread anger from viewers, journalists, and others over his on-air remarks and repeated errors.

Petrecca misidentified well-known public figures and athletes, confused celebrities, and even named the wrong stadium (Stadio Olimpico) while describing the ceremony. Some of his comments about international teams were also seen as offensive and unprofessional, adding to the growing backlash.

The situation worsened when Rai Sport journalists publicly protested against their own boss. Many reporters refused to attach their names to Olympic coverage in protest, and plans were made for strikes after the Games. Staff members said the mistakes were embarrassing and damaged the broadcaster’s credibility during one of the country’s most important global events.

Petrecca’s position became increasingly difficult to defend as criticism spread across Italy. In light of the heavy backlash, the broadcaster later confirmed his resignation following internal pressure and mounting public anger.