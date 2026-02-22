Winter Olympics Star Breaks Down in Tears After Canada Denies Redemption in Curling Final

The Winter Olympics Men’s curling final saw Team Canada crush Great Britain following a hard-fought match. While the event turned out to be controversial for Canada with accusations of “cheating”, it was even more disastrous for the latter. After securing the silver medal, the team’s skip, Bruce Mouat, had tears running down his face while addressing the defeat.

“I’m just a bit in shock. We felt we were probably the better team there, but yeah… I don’t know what to say,” Mouat confessed, after missing out on the gold medal with a 6-9 loss.

“That’s why we wanted to win it – for each other,” Grand Hardie added, as he tried hard to control his emotions. “The pain from four years ago was that much we thought, ‘Let’s go and give it another go.’ We gave ourselves the chance and did so much work to try and redeem ourselves and unfortunately, we’ve not got there again.”

The admission came after Great Britain’s men’s curling team won a silver medal after losing 9-6 to Canada in the Olympic final in Cortina at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games. The team, made up of Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, and Grant Hardie, fought hard but could not stop Canada from taking gold.

This result means Britain has now taken silver in the men’s event for the second Olympics in a row, as they finished second in Beijing four years ago. However, despite the result, the event turned out to be Team GB’s best Winter Games, with the team winning a record number of gold medals and now adding another silver to their total in Italy.

The close final saw Canada score one point in the first end, but Britain answered with two in the second. Canada then edged ahead in the third end. Mouat managed to handle pressure well by making key shots to keep the score level. However, Canada led by one point before the break. Mouat produced a strong double take-out to move Britain back in front with the hammer in the sixth end. Both teams then picked up single points, and Britain led 6-5 going into the ninth end.

Team Great Britain pulled off a thrilling 9-4 victory over Germany just days ago as drama hit in the ninth end on Sunday. A revolving umpire yanked one of their stones right off the ice. Scotland’s Bobby Lammie faced the heat. Officials accused him of brushing the granite after letting go during his forward sweep.

World Curling rules stay crystal clear on this. Sweepers can grip the stone handle all they want. But grazing the granite past the hog line? Total no-go. That stone gets the boot every time.

No one saw malice here. The Sun nailed it: the contact was just an accidental graze with zero deliberate fiddling. CBC’s Devin Heroux backed that up too. He stressed it never swayed the shot or handed Lammie any edge.

While the hopes were still not dead for Team Gb, Canada surprised the crowd by scoring three points to take control. In the end, Britain tried to fight back, but Canada stole one more point to secure a 9-6 victory and the Olympic title. While the outcome resulted in an emotional overflow for the team, Mouat also saw the positive side of it.

Bruce Mouat’s silver could ignite young dreams

Mouat might have missed out on Olympic gold again, but he believes the silver medal can still mean something special. Team GB lost 9-6 to Canada in the final in Cortina, making it a second straight silver for the men’s curling team after their defeat in Beijing four years ago. Although the players were visibly emotional during their live interview, Mouat chose to focus on the bigger picture with a silver medal around his neck.

“I think that’s the incredible thing we’ll take away from this week, regardless of the result,” Mouat said. “The amount of people that have come out to support us and message us from back home, the boys and I love our sport. We want people to participate in our sport and come and join our sport and if we can take anything away from this week, as well as the silver medal, being able to inspire people to want to participate is an achievement in itself I hope.”

The team has been chasing an Olympic gold for years now, and their emotions made it clear how much it meant. They were “so close” and in a “good position,” but one tough end changed everything. While Mouat still feels that the silver medal ending would be a milestone that young athletes would chase, it still remains to be seen if his vision comes to life.