Winter Olympics’ $25.5 Million Spend Looms Large as Organizers Face Critical Situation 50 Days Before Event

In a bid to ensure the grandeur of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which is just 50 days away, organizers have finalized a substantial reservoir at Monte Sponda. This €21.7 million ($25.5 million) infrastructure initiative is engineered to store 203,000 cubic meters of water, facilitating the production of artificial snow. The completion of its construction at the end of November has been celebrated as a pivotal achievement and a lasting contribution to the region.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just two weeks after local officials proudly marked its readiness with a prominent inspection, the entire system has come to a standstill owing to a significant technical failure. Organizers have confirmed this week, as reported by France 24, that a “technical problem with the water supply system” for the snow cannons in Livigno has halted snow production, which was set to commence last week.

The venue nestled in the Italian Alps is set to be the stage for all snowboard and freestyle skiing competitions, with a total of 26 gold medals up for grabs. “In 72 hours, we immediately resolved the issue and testing is currently underway to restart the system, and we will resume snow production in the coming days,” stated the organizing committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite attempts to reach out, SiMiCo, the firm tasked with constructing the reservoir, chose not to provide any comments to media outlets. This recent setback comes in the wake of escalating apprehension among international sports federations.

Getty SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 13: Gus Kenworthy of the United States competes in the Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Slopestyle Finals during day six of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 13, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Michel Vion, the secretary general of the International Ski Federation (FIS), expressed concerns in early December regarding “significant delays” at the Livigno venue. “We are still a bit concerned because the need for snow is significant for these disciplines,” Vion remarked. He underscored that artificial snow is not merely a luxury; rather, it is essential for constructing the compact, durable features, jumps, and halfpipes that are crucial for elite competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we want to guarantee that the Games will be held properly, we need more than just natural snow,” Vion stated. Nonetheless, a multitude of issues continues to accumulate in the lead-up to the Winter Olympics.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Winter Olympics’ venue still isn’t ready

The trouble in Livigno is not an isolated incident in the final run-up to the Games, which begin on February 6. The construction of the 16,000-seat Santa Giulia ice hockey arena in Milan is experiencing considerable delays, with progress lagging well behind the original timeline. The delays reached such critical levels that a scheduled under-20 World Championship test event for December was forced to be relocated.

Luc Tardif, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, conveyed his serious concerns to Radio Canada, highlighting that the limited testing period heightens the likelihood of technical issues arising during the Olympics. “The facilities in Milan are not up to the standard of the event we are going to present,” Tardif remarked.

The circumstances are notably sensitive, given that the IIHF has exerted considerable effort to facilitate the return of NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. Even the rink is set to measure approximately 197 feet in length, falling just short of the standard 200-foot NHL rink, as noted by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the IIHF was under the impression they had a different interpretation of what NHL ice meant than we would have. Even at the site visits I’m not sure it was anything that was perceptible to anybody. It’s not like people bring tape measures there. So, for whatever reason, it came back the way it came back,” he remarked.

Furthermore, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has expressed this as “disappointing,” regarding the slow progress of construction, highlighting that facilities for previous Winter Olympics were never this far from completion at this stage. Only time will reveal whether they can resolve all issues in time for the highly anticipated event.