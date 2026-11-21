Peres Jepchirchir had every reason to celebrate on August 30, 2026, after winning the women’s Sydney Marathon in 2:18:31, finishing three minutes and 40 seconds ahead of her closest rival, Irine Cheptai. However, that victory has now been taken away after an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya on July 17, before the race, tested positive for EPO. And then, on November 19, the AIU announced a three-year suspension after Jepchirchir admitted the violation. While being away from competition for the next three years is already a huge setback, the Kenyan star is now facing an even bigger blow.

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The World Marathon Majors have imposed a lifetime exclusion on Jepchirchir which prevents her from competing in any of its eight races. The decision follows the three-year doping suspension, which falls under the circuit’s eligibility rules. According to the rules, athletes who receive a doping ban of three months or longer are automatically excluded from the World Marathon Majors for life. This means that even after completing her suspension in October 2029, Jepchirchir will not be able to return to any of the eight major races.

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The eight races include the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon, New York City Marathon, Sydney Marathon and Cape Town Marathon. Jepchirchir won several of these events during her career, including New York in 2021, Boston in 2022 and London in 2024. She also added Sydney to her list of victories in August 2026, but that result has now been disqualified following the AIU ruling.

The doping case began after Jepchirchir provided an out-of-competition sample in Kenya on July 17, 2026. The sample returned an adverse analytical finding for erythropoietin. The AIU received the result on September 17 and provisionally suspended the runner in October while the case was being investigated.

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During the investigation, Jepchirchir initially denied using the prohibited substance. However, she later admitted the anti-doping rule violations and accepted the consequences. Her admission resulted in a reduced three-year suspension instead of the standard four-year penalty. The ban began on October 20, 2026, and will run until October 19, 2029.

Along with the suspension, all her competitive results dating back to July 17, 2026, have been disqualified. This includes her Sydney Marathon victory, which means Irine Cheptai, who finished second, is set to move up to first place. The decision also takes away the prize money and recognition Jepchirchir earned from that race.

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The suspension is particularly disappointing given the success Jepchirchir had enjoyed on the international stage. She won the women’s marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021, bringing Olympic gold back to Kenya. She later added another major achievement by winning the marathon world title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Her victories at the New York, Boston and London marathons also established her as one of the leading names in women’s distance running.

Jepchirchir’s three-year suspension also means she will miss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, dealing another setback to Kenyan athletics. However, she was not the only Kenyan runner to face a doping punishment on November 19.

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Veronica Loleo’s doping ban puts Kenya’s World Championship gold under threat

Jepchirchir was not the only Kenyan distance runner to face an anti-doping suspension on November 19. Veronica Loleo was also handed a three-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit on November 19 after she admitted an anti-doping rule violation involving EPO. According to the Athletics Integrity Unit, her suspension officially began on October 22, 2026, and all her competitive results dating back to September 6 have been disqualified. This also means she has lost her second-place finish in the women’s half marathon at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

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Loleo’s disqualification could have consequences beyond her individual result, as she was also part of Kenya’s women’s team that finished first in the half-marathon team standings at the championships. The United States finished second, with Emma Grace Hurley, Weini Kelati and Jess McClain making up the American team. With Loleo’s result now disqualified, the original team standings could change, potentially moving the United States into first place and giving the Americans the gold medal. However, the revised team standings and medal allocation need official confirmation from World Athletics.