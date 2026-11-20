After returning from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without a medal, Scottish shooter Seonaid McIntosh hoped Paris 2024 would finally give her Olympic success. But her second Games brought another heartbreaking setback. Despite arriving as one of the favorites, she struggled with equipment problems and later missed the 50m rifle three positions final, finishing 12th in qualification. The disappointment was so painful that she broke down in front of her family. “I sobbed into my dad’s chest for a bit,” she admitted. After two Olympic campaigns without a medal, McIntosh even considered walking away from shooting. However, she eventually found her passion again. And now the world champion has her sights set on LA 2028, where she hopes to finally turn her Olympic dream into reality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to BBC Scotland on November 18, McIntosh opened up about why winning Olympic gold at LA 2028 means so much to her. The 30-year-old admitted that she still feels disappointed with how her previous two Olympic campaigns unfolded, particularly because she believes she never got the chance to show her true potential. “I still feel a bit hard done by in some ways, that I messed up,” she said, reflecting on Tokyo and Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her Tokyo experience and how her rifle breaking disrupted her Paris campaign. “I just don’t feel like I have really had the opportunity to show what I can do and perform the way I know I can,” she explained. Those experiences have become a source of motivation as she prepares for her third Olympics. Although she admitted that she still has some nerves about facing another Games, she is determined not to let the fear of another disappointment hold her back. And when asked about her ambitions for Los Angeles, McIntosh did not hide her expectations.

“There is no dancing around it. I really want to win,” she declared. She made it clear that simply qualifying for another Olympics would not be enough. “For me, just getting there won’t be enough,” she added. She wants to finally stand on the Olympic podium and claim gold. However, reaching this point was not easy. After the Paris Olympics, McIntosh had seriously considered retiring from shooting. She had spent years questioning whether she should continue competing or use her master’s degree in biomedical engineering to build a career outside sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure of balancing both paths had become difficult, particularly after two Olympic disappointments. She had even made up her mind to leave the sport, but eventually changed her mind. She then took a year away from competition to undergo hip and jaw surgeries and reconsider what she really wanted from life. That time away helped McIntosh realize that she was not ready to give up shooting.

She admitted that she still had unfinished business in the sport and wanted to give herself another opportunity to achieve her goals. After returning to competition in November 2025, she gradually began finding her winning form again. Over the following months, she collected World Cup gold and silver medals, as well as European Championship silver and bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also won another World Championship bronze medal at the recent championships in Doha, this time in the 50m rifle prone event. In the 50m rifle three positions qualification, she set a new world record with a score of 597, although she did not win a medal in the final. Reflecting on her comeback, McIntosh admitted that making peace with her career decision has made a major difference.

“I do feel like I have taken a load off my shoulders by deciding that shooting is the way I want to go,” she said. She no longer feels torn between her education and her sporting ambitions. “I don’t feel like I am fighting any more. I feel this is just who I am at the moment, and that is how it is going to be. I am really happy about it,” she added. Now, with another Olympic opportunity ahead, McIntosh is enjoying her sport again and has a clear target in mind. Interestingly, shooting was not always Seonaid McIntosh’s first choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Seonaid McIntosh went from picking up a rifle at 16 to becoming a World Champion

Growing up in a family of shooters, Seonaid McIntosh was surrounded by the sport from an early age. Both her parents, Donald and Shirley McIntosh, were involved in shooting, while her older sister, Jen McIntosh, had already made a name for herself as a competitive shooter. However, Seonaid initially wanted to follow a different path. She was more interested in music and even played drums in her school’s pipe band at Dollar Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things changed after the London 2012 Olympics. Watching her older sister compete at the Games inspired Seonaid to give shooting a serious chance. At just 16, she began practising with an air rifle under her father’s guidance. She quickly discovered her own potential and started competing internationally in 2013. Her first major experience came at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where she represented Scotland in the women’s 10m air rifle event.

Her progress continued over the following years. In 2015, she won silver at the European Junior Championships and claimed two bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. That same year, she achieved one of the biggest milestones of her career by winning gold in the women’s 50m rifle prone event at the World Championships in Changwon, South Korea. The victory established her as a world champion and marked the beginning of her rise among the leading names in international shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time she made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, McIntosh had already built an impressive career. However, winning a world title was not enough to fulfill her ambitions. She wanted to achieve the same success on the Olympic stage, a dream she is still chasing as she prepares for Los Angeles 2028.