“Almost Got Paralyzed”: Fox Reporter Scares Everyone After Stint With Olympic Silver Medalist

What looks effortless on the mat can cause real damage outside it. Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek experienced an unexpectedly tense moment on Fox & Friends Weekend on March 28 as she promoted RAF Wrestling’s headline event for later that day. The segment took an unexpected turn when Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades joined her on set, bringing a twist like no other for fans.

Blades, who won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was preparing to compete in the Real American Freestyle series, offered to demonstrate one of her signature moves, a suplex, live on air. Hornacek agreed, and within seconds, the Olympic wrestler lifted her and flipped her onto the padded mat.

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“Got suplexed by an Olympian today,” Hornacek later wrote on X, adding simply, “So that was cool.”

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She shared a 15‑second clip of the stunt along with the post. Although the suplex was genuine, the mood afterward was light. Both women laughed as they stood up, and Hornacek called the experience “amazing..I don’t think I could be a wrestler,” she added with a laugh.

She went on, “Alright, the mic pack did not survive, but I did, luckily,” showing her battered microphone. Back in the studio, the Fox News hosts reacted with a mix of shock and amusement.

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“I know that looked worse than it was, but that was a lot of fun. I think I’m going to stay off the mat from now on,” Hornacek said.

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She later described the sensation as feeling like she had been “ being hoisted off of a skyscraper, I was disoriented in the air. I didn’t know I was gonna flip all the way. I asked her to flip me all the way, so I should have known it was coming. But I don’t know if I expected it to feel like that.”

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Interestingly, after all this stunt, Kennedy Blades won her RAF 07 victory over Milana Dudieva by technical fall (11‑0). But since the clip went viral about the stunt many have expressed concern over the stunt, worried about how dangerous it could have been with a wrestler performing such a move on a journalist.

Fans freaked out as Kennedy Blades’s suplex teetered on disaster.

“Almost got paralyzed so that was cool.” One fan wrote.

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While another added, “Attempted murder.” It’s easy to see why…suplexes can be dangerous. In fact, legendary Japanese wrestler Mitsuharu Misawa died on June 13, 2009, after taking a back suplex in a match in Hiroshima. But Hornacek’s stunt was very different.

The move was executed by a trained Olympic wrestler, and professional wrestlers are highly skilled at giving and taking suplexes safely. They know how to land correctly to minimize risk.

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Another added, “WTH? People have died from lesser actions than this! 😳” One more added, “worried for the journalist thank God she’s OK.” One more added, “Hope she is okay.”

Sure, the reactions are understandable. But Hornacek’s calm after the stunt isn’t entirely surprising given her background. She is the daughter of former NBA All-Star Jeff Hornacek, who played for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz before becoming the Suns’ head coach in 2013. Athletics have been a constant in her life.

Hornacek also graduated cum laude from the University of Southern California, earning departmental honors from the USC Annenberg School of Journalism. She was a member of the USC sand volleyball team, giving her experience in physically competitive environments.

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Before joining Fox News, she worked as a contributor at ESPN and a sideline reporter for Fox Sports. Interestingly, Kennedy Blades is also no one to underestimate.

She is the Real American Freestyle Middleweight Champion who won a bronze in the 68 kg category at the 2025 World Championships. She knows exactly how to perform moves safely. But still, Kennedy Blades is receiving criticism online.

Even though Hornacek defended her, saying, “Kennedy Blades is a true professional. Look, I showed up, and this was my idea. I want to set the record straight because I got a lot of comments like, ‘Kennedy put you in danger.’ She really didn’t. I asked, ‘Please, Kennedy, can I do this?’ And she was so sweet, just the kindest soul I’ve ever met.”

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On the one hand, yes, the situation could have turned far worse. This underscores why such stunts belong solely in the hands of professionals. But it was ultimately a happy ending for everyone!