Bo Bassett Runs Through Three More NCAA Opponents to Continue Dominating the Wrestling World

For most wrestlers, one major victory is enough to call it a successful weekend. Bo Bassett, however, seems to have a different definition of getting the job done. Fresh off a statement-making collegiate debut against the nation’s No. 1 wrestler, the Virginia Tech freshman returned to the mat and dismantled three more opponents in a single tournament.

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Bassett was in ruthless form at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic, securing three first-period technical falls to claim first place at 141 pounds. He defeated his opponents by scores of 19-4, 23-4, and 23-4, continuing a remarkable run that has made him one of the biggest talking points in college wrestling. Even more impressive, he needed just over a minute to accumulate 19 points and finish his first bout against a ranked opponent. And this latest performance comes after an extraordinary few weeks on the international stage.

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Bassett’s college career could hardly have started with a bigger test. Just a week after winning senior world gold at 65kg in Astana, Kazakhstan, the 20-year-old made his Virginia Tech debut against Lehigh’s Luke Stanich on November 6. Stanich entered the matchup as the country’s No. 1 wrestler at 141 pounds and a two-time All-American. He also had a history with Bassett, having beaten him at the 2025 US Open and U20 World Team Trials.



But the Virginia Tech freshman had no interest in easing into college wrestling. He attacked from the opening whistle, securing an early takedown before adding two more in the second period. Stanich attempted a late comeback with two takedowns of his own, but Bassett held his ground to secure a 13-9 decision.

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The victory also helped No. 5 Virginia Tech cruise past No. 12 Lehigh, 30-6, winning eight of the 10 bouts in front of a sellout crowd of 5,814 at Stabler Arena.

For Bassett, though, beating the nation’s top-ranked wrestler was only the beginning of his weekend. He had already expressed his excitement about taking on Stanich, telling Baschamania that he was eager to put everything on the line. “Also super excited to put it directly back on the line within a week, and God gives me the opportunity to GET to wrestle the #1 guy in the country to start off my college career officially. What a blessing! Let’s do it!!”

He backed those words up with his performance. And rather than taking a breather after the demanding dual meet, Bassett was back in action at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Sunday.

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Three matches later, he had another first-place finish to his name.

The numbers tell the story of his early dominance. Bassett is now 4-0 in his collegiate career, with three technical falls and one decision. He has outscored his opponents 78-21 in those four contests, including his victory over Stanich. For a freshman still adjusting to the demands of college wrestling, that is quite an introduction.

From senior world champion to college wrestling’s biggest threat

What makes Bassett’s latest run even more remarkable is the journey behind it. The Pennsylvania native arrived at Virginia Tech carrying the confidence of a wrestler who had already conquered some of the biggest challenges in the sport. Yet his international campaign was far from straightforward.

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In August, Bassett captured his first U20 World Championship gold medal at 65kg in Bratislava, Slovakia. It was his second U20 World medal after taking bronze in 2024. However, his next outing at the U23 World Championships in Las Vegas ended in disappointment, as India’s Jaskaran upset him and kept him off the podium.

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Bassett’s response was exactly what his supporters had come to expect. Rather than allowing the setback to derail his season, he returned to the senior stage and captured world gold at 65kg. His 9-1 victory over Armenia’s two-time Olympian Vazgen Tevanyan in the final made him a senior world champion at just 20. It was also Team USA’s first gold at the weight since Bill Zadick’s 2006 triumph at 66kg.



That victory fulfilled a dream Bassett had chased for years. “It’s a dream come true,” he said after the final, struggling to contain his emotions.

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And the celebrations barely had time to settle before he was back competing. Bassett returned to the United States, made his collegiate debut against the country’s top-ranked wrestler, and followed it up with three more dominant victories.



His ambitions, however, stretch far beyond a successful freshman season. Bassett has already set his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Speaking to MMA Junkie in January 2026, he made his intentions clear: “I’m on the track to be ready to go to win that spot in 28 and go to the Olympics in 28 in LA.”



With an unbeaten 170-0 high school record at Bishop McCort, 12 Pennsylvania state titles, four Ironman championships, and a Junior Dan Hodge Trophy, Bassett has built an impressive résumé even before entering college. Now, with a senior world title and a perfect start at Virginia Tech, he is adding another chapter to that journey. The Olympic spot is still two years away, but if his opening performances are any indication, Bassett has no intention of slowing down.