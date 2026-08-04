Brock Lesnar Confirmed for Wrestling Hall of Fame Days After Retirement

Brock Lesnar may have just walked away from WWE, but his legacy is already getting another major honor.

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Right before appearing to tease his retirement at SummerSlam, “The Beast” was confirmed for the University of Minnesota’s prestigious M Club Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

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The M Club is one of the university’s oldest and largest varsity letterwinner organizations, honoring athletes who made a significant impact while representing the Golden Gophers.

Gophers Wrestling announced the news on X, writing: “After he competes at @WWE #SummerSlam tonight, Brock Lesnar will be back in October as he joins the #Gophers ‘M’ Club Hall of Fame Class of 2026!”

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The induction ceremony is scheduled for October 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium, with the inductees also set to be recognized during Minnesota’s football game against Michigan the following day.

For Lesnar, the honor brings his career full circle. Long before he became a WWE and UFC superstar, he was terrorizing opponents on the collegiate wrestling mat.

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During his two seasons at Minnesota from 1998 to 2000, Lesnar posted an impressive 55-3 record with 23 pins. He became a two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion before winning the 2000 NCAA heavyweight championship.

The University of Minnesota highlighted his remarkable college career in its announcement, noting that Lesnar finished tied for the best winning percentage in program history. His athletic resume only grew from there, taking him from WWE championship glory to the UFC heavyweight title and even a brief stint in the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp.

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Now, another chapter of that legacy is being celebrated.

The timing could hardly be more fitting. Lesnar had just endured a brutal Hell in a Cell battle with Oba Femi in the main event of SummerSlam Night 1. After Femi defeated him to end their rivalry, Lesnar picked up a microphone and gave his opponent his respect, calling himself the past and Femi the future of WWE.

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It felt like a farewell. WWE commentators even hinted that fans might have seen Lesnar compete for the final time. But if history is anything to go by, writing off The Beast might be premature.

After losing to Femi at WrestleMania 42, Lesnar had already appeared to walk away. He left his boots and gloves inside the ring before embracing his longtime friend Paul Heyman. Yet, just a month later, he returned, attacked Femi and reignited their rivalry.

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Lesnar eventually got his revenge at Clash in Italy, but Femi had the final say at SummerSlam, winning their series 2-1. This time, Lesnar didn’t tease another comeback. Instead, he put over the man who had finally beaten him, leaving the door open to speculation about what comes next.

Interestingly, Lesnar has also been moved to WWE’s alumni section, further fueling speculation that SummerSlam could indeed have been his final match.

Still, Triple H offered an important reminder during the SummerSlam post-show. When asked about Lesnar’s future, “The Game” pointed back to his previous retirement tease and essentially noted that Lesnar does what Lesnar wants.

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Nevertheless, Brock Lesnar has now already added yet another feather to his cap with this Hall of Fame induction.