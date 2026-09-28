Condolences Pour In As AEW Star and Ex-WWE Champ Benjamin Satterley Tragically passes away at 40

Had it not been for a 2.99-second miss against Seth Rollins, Benjamin Satterley (known as Neville in the WWE) would have been WWE World Heavyweight Champion in 2015. Unfortunately, the world will never get to witness him win the title. A decade later, the All Elite Wrestling star has passed away.

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“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” All Elite Wrestling posted on its X account. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

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Satterley spent nearly a decade as ‘PAC’ as he built a name for himself in the British indie scene. He also went on to feature in tag team matches during this time alongside Harry Pain, with whom he won the Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF) Tag Team Championship.

Before he joined AEW in the final stage of his career, he entered the company as Adrian Neville. In NXT, he once again showcased his prowess by teaming up with Oliver Grey to become an NXT Tag Team Champion. A couple of years later, he even won a ladder match to become the NXT Champion.

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“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans,” the AEW X post concluded.

In 2015, Neville went on to answer Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, where he had the biggest match of his career.

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The stage was set for Neville that day on August 3, 2015. He’d already hit Rollins with his finisher, The Red Arrow, and a three-count looked to be destined. For a moment, Neville, as well as the world, believed he had won, but that is when the referee confirmed that Rollins’ leg had managed to touch the rope at the final 2.99-second mark.

From then on, his second finisher was quickly countered as Seth Rollins would go on to retain the title. But despite that close call, PAC went on to have a stellar career. He left as a WWE Cruiserweight Champion and joined AEW as a foundational member in 2019 as PAC.

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He was in action this weekend at AEW All Out 2026, where he unfortunately missed the chance to win an AEW Championship. PAC’s submission, known as the Brutalizer, was successfully reversed by Idolo as the latter went on to retain his title.

The sudden passing has shocked the entire wrestling world, especially with no cause revealed at the time of reporting. The star has left us at the young age of 40, and many have come out with tributes.

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Condolences Pour In for Benjamin Satterley

Upon hearing the tragic news, AEW President Tony Khan decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to the star who was a staple in the AEW scene.

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“Benjamin Satterley defined excellence as a beloved husband and friend to his many loved ones, and in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency, and dedication to the sport that he loved and traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace,” Khan wrote in his statement.

Across AEW, many couldn’t believe the loss. Among them was the current AEW World Champion and fellow Brit, Will Ospreay, who posted on X to pay his tribute.

“The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being,” his post read. “Honoured to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others. Forever our B****** 💚 RIP Pac.”

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Another AEW wrestler also spoke about how the sudden nature of the news affected him.

“I am in shock. This is heartbreaking,” Evil Uno said.

For many, Satterley’s professionalism especially stood out. Another fellow Brit, a radio personality and commentator, Tom Campbell, expressed his feelings for the star.

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“We have lost another great person, a great soul, a true professional,” he wrote.

Among these names, a WWE Hall of Famer (inducted in 2024) was also left in disbelief following the tragic passing.

“What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!” Paul Heyman wrote.

Benjamin Satterley’s career was very much a success, but there is no denying that he still left the world too soon, before he could even choose to hang up his boots. The wrestling community will certainly feel the absence of a fierce competitor who gave everything to the ring.