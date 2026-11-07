Bo Bassett Follows World Title With Dominant NCAA Debut Against #1 Wrestler in America

Bo Bassett could hardly contain his emotions after achieving a dream he had spent years chasing. At just 20, the Virginia Tech freshman became a Senior World Champion after defeating Armenia’s two-time Olympian Vazgen Tevanyan 9-1 in the 65kg final on October 30. Dropping to his knees after the victory, Bassett took a moment to absorb what he had achieved. “It’s a dream come true,” he said, crediting years of hard work for bringing him to the top of the senior wrestling world. But he was not done making headlines. Just seven days later, Bassett returned to the mat for his first collegiate match.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 6, Bassett made his collegiate debut in Virginia Tech‘s dual meet against Lehigh. The No. 2-ranked Bassett faced Lehigh’s No. 1-ranked Luke Stanich at 141 pounds in the final bout of the evening at Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Stanich, a two-time All-American, entered the contest as the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class. However, Bassett was ready for the challenge and made an immediate statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bassett secured an early takedown to take a 3-0 lead before Stanich escaped. He continued attacking in the second period, scoring two more takedowns to extend his advantage to 9-3. Stanich fought back in the third period with two takedowns, cutting the deficit to just three points. However, Bassett held on, secured a final escape point, and sealed a 13-9 decision. It was an impressive start to his collegiate career against the country’s top-ranked wrestler.

The victory also helped Virginia Tech finish the evening with a 30-6 win over Lehigh. The Hokies won eight of the 10 bouts and scored bonus points in five victories. Bassett’s match was the final contest of the dual, which drew a sellout crowd of 5,814 to Stabler Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Bassett had already expressed his excitement about facing Stanich before making his collegiate debut. Speaking to Baschamania, he welcomed the opportunity to take on the country’s top wrestler right away. “Also super excited to put it directly back on the line within a week and God gives me the opportunity to GET to wrestle the #1 guy in the country to start off my college career officially. What a blessing! Let’s do it!!” he said.

He followed that message with another confident statement: “LETS GOOOO! I love this sport!! Zero fear! Let’s go get that #1 spot!” After winning Senior World gold and defeating the country’s top-ranked wrestler in his first collegiate match, Bassett has given Virginia Tech fans plenty to look forward to as his freshman season continues. But his success did not begin with those two victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bo Bassett sets sights on LA 2028 Olympics

Before winning his Senior World title and defeating No. 1 Luke Stanich, Bo Bassett had already built an impressive record in wrestling. He was unbeaten throughout his high school career, finishing with a remarkable 170-0 record at Bishop McCort High School in Pennsylvania. He also won 12 Pennsylvania state titles, four Ironman championships, four Super 32 titles, and three Powerade championships. In 2026, he received the Junior Dan Hodge Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top high school wrestler.

ADVERTISEMENT

His success also extended well beyond the United States. Bassett won the U17 World Championships at 45kg in 2021, then earned bronze at the U20 World Championships in 2024. He added more international gold medals, including U20 Pan American titles in 2024 and 2026, and a gold medal at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games. In 2026, he won both the U20 and Senior U.S. Open titles before claiming gold at the U20 World Championships in August. He also won the 2025 Grand Prix of New York.

The next step came in September 2026, when Bassett defeated Real Woods in two straight matches, 8-4 and 9-5, to earn his first place on the U.S. Senior World Team. He then went 5-0 at the Senior World Championships in October, beating Armenia’s two-time Olympian Vazgen Tevanyan 9-1 in the 65kg final. And now, Bassett has already set his sights on an even bigger goal: the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a January 2026 interview with MMA Junkie, he spoke openly about his ambition, saying: “I’m on the track to be ready to go to win that spot in 28 and go to the Olympics in 28 in LA.” He also recalled finishing fourth on the senior-level ladder at just 18 years old, showing that he had been working toward an Olympic place well before his Senior World Championship victory. Bassett has not yet competed at the Olympics, and he still needs to earn his place on the U.S. team. But with a Senior World title already to his name, he has given himself a strong start toward that dream.