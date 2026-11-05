Controversial Wrestler AJ Ferrari Turns to Another Sport After Early College Exit

AJ Ferrari once looked destined for a successful career in college wrestling. After joining Oklahoma State University in 2020, he made a name for himself by winning the 2021 NCAA Division I national championship as a freshman. However, his career soon took a difficult turn as legal controversies began to overshadow his achievements and hurt his reputation in the wrestling community. Things became even more difficult as he moved between college programs before leaving Nebraska after just one season in April 2026 and entering the transfer portal. Now, with his future in college wrestling uncertain and his public image still facing scrutiny, Ferrari appears to be looking for a fresh start with a new audience in other combat sports.

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On November 4, Ferrari shared a video of himself on X where he was training inside a boxing ring, along with a message that suggested he had found a warmer reception outside wrestling.

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“Boxing and MMA have shown me more love in a short time than wrestling ever has,” he wrote. “Originally a wrestler, warrior by nature, and now a beginner again and I love it. Day 1 mentality humble & hungry. Precision > Power Timing > Speed.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ferrari has expressed an interest in combat sports beyond wrestling. In early 2024, he had already started sharing updates about learning boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

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His interest in MMA also remained strong after his departure from Nebraska. In June 2026, Ferrari spoke about his enjoyment of different aspects of combat sports, saying, “I enjoy wrestling, I enjoy MMA, I enjoy jiu jitsu, I enjoy the conditioning aspect.” At the time, he was still considering a return to college wrestling and looking for another program where he could compete, potentially at his former 197-pound weight class.

However, his latest training update suggests that he may now be more interested in testing himself in a different sport. After years of controversies and changes in college programs, boxing and MMA could give Ferrari an opportunity to start again as a newcomer rather than being judged solely on his wrestling career.

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AJ Ferrari’s wrestling career hit by controversies

Ferrari’s wrestling career has been marked by several controversies. In 2022, Oklahoma State removed him from its wrestling program after he faced a felony s**ual battery charge. The charge was dismissed in October 2023. He also faced criticism after an incident at the 2023 Soldier Salute, where he was disqualified following an altercation with Iowa’s Zach Glazier after their match.

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Finding a stable college program proved difficult for Ferrari as well. In 2025, the University of North Carolina reportedly denied him admission despite his initial commitment. He eventually joined Nebraska for the 2025-26 season and managed to put together a strong campaign. Ferrari finished sixth at the NCAA Championships, earning his third All-American honor. However, his tournament ended on a disappointing note. After losing 15-7 to Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida in the semifinals, a knee injury forced him to medically forfeit his remaining placement matches.

His time in Lincoln lasted only one season. In April 2026, Ferrari entered the transfer portal after Nebraska decided to move in a different direction. But his departure from the program did not bring an end to his legal problems. In August 2026, he pleaded guilty in a Texas case involving evading arrest with a vehicle. He received three years of probation under a deferred adjudication agreement and was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service. The case stemmed from an October 2025 incident.

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Now, with his college wrestling future uncertain, Ferrari appears ready to explore a different path. Boxing and MMA could offer him a fresh start, and his latest post suggests he is willing to begin again to find his place beyond wrestling.